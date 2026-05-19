Zoom enhances My Notes with mobile app access (coming soon) for Zoom on the go and in-person Meetings and adds Workflows built directly into the meeting lifecycle, so conversations turn into completed work automatically, from capture to follow-through

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Stop losing momentum after every conversation — with manual notetaking, thoughts are often incomplete, action items are missed, and hours are spent reconstructing context after the fact. To help move work forward without extra effort, Zoom launched My Notes earlier this year, and it will soon be accessible on mobile devices, bringing the power of Zoom AI Companion to wherever work happens.

Most note-taking tools capture conversations, but few help finish the work that results from them. My Notes is an AI-first personal notetaker that works across video conferencing platforms, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and in-person conversations. It doesn't just transcribe; it captures, organizes, and converts every discussion into actionable next steps, right where the conversation happens.

With My Notes now on mobile, users can capture and act on conversations from Zoom and in-person meetings, staying present in the moment while AI handles the documentation and initiates next steps.

“Work happens everywhere, and now notetaking can come with you, enabling you to never miss an important insight or key decision, whether in a virtual meeting or a spontaneous coffee shop meet up,” said Russell Dicker, chief product officer at Zoom. “My Notes is a key part of taking conversations to completion, which allows work to move forward seamlessly, so you can focus on the people in front of you instead of worrying about how to reconstruct the conversation context later.”

My Notes by Zoom key capabilities

Built from the conversation out, My Notes captures what matters and connects it directly to what happens next.

Capture conversations where you work: Record*, transcribe, and take notes, whether in a Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet meeting**, on a call, or during an in-person conversation. No bots or third-party apps required.

Record*, transcribe, and take notes, whether in a Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet meeting**, on a call, or during an in-person conversation. No bots or third-party apps required. Stay present while AI handles the details: My Notes automatically generates concise summaries, extracts action items, and tracks decisions, so you can focus on the conversation instead of documenting it.

My Notes automatically generates concise summaries, extracts action items, and tracks decisions, so you can focus on the conversation instead of documenting it. Turn conversations into action instantly: Trigger automated workflows directly from My Notes from a desktop to send follow-up emails or create tasks, so next steps happen while context is still fresh. Workflows are available to both hosts and participants.

Trigger automated workflows directly from My Notes from a desktop to send follow-up emails or create tasks, so next steps happen while context is still fresh. Workflows are available to both hosts and participants. Work across platforms and devices: My Notes works across Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and in-person conversations, with notes and transcripts syncing seamlessly between mobile and desktop. One continuous record, no matter where the conversation happens.

My Notes works across Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and in-person conversations, with notes and transcripts syncing seamlessly between mobile and desktop. One continuous record, no matter where the conversation happens. Keep it personal or share it: Notes stay personal by default, but users can share summaries with their team via Zoom Canvas, Chat, or Slack, and create reusable templates for recurring meeting types like 1:1s, brainstorms, or client calls.

Notes stay personal by default, but users can share summaries with their team via Zoom Canvas, Chat, or Slack, and create reusable templates for recurring meeting types like 1:1s, brainstorms, or client calls. Included with Zoom Workplace: My Notes on mobile will be available later this month with paid Zoom Workplace plans and as a standalone offering for $10 per user per month.

My Notes on mobile will be available later this month with paid Zoom Workplace plans and as a standalone offering for $10 per user per month. Workflows inside Meetings: Users can now trigger workflows directly before, during, and after meetings in My Notes on desktop, automating follow-ups without juggling multiple tools. Select predefined templates designed for a specific role (Sales, Marketing, IT, HR) or the custom workflows users created earlier when scheduling a meeting, attach them during the session, and manage follow-up actions in My Notes on desktop afterward. Users can review, edit, and approve steps, combining automation efficiency with human oversight so nothing falls through the cracks.

To see My Notes in action, visit our video page.

Zoom's system of action delivers better work, powered by AI Companion

Agentic search: Unlike traditional search, which only looks within a single app, Agentic search for Custom AI Companion, lets users query across 10 available third-party connectors, now with extended capabilities for Salesforce (such as specific account information), Workday (such as employee records or time-off balances), and ServiceNow (such as IT tickets or incident status), as well as Zoom Meetings, Chat, Phone, and Canvas. Instead of switching between tools to piece together context, users get answers grounded in their organization's actual data, in one place. With built-in reasoning and context awareness, Agentic search not only retrieves information but also interprets intent, surfacing the most relevant insights and next steps.

Unlike traditional search, which only looks within a single app, Agentic search for Custom AI Companion, lets users query across 10 available third-party connectors, now with extended capabilities for Salesforce (such as specific account information), Workday (such as employee records or time-off balances), and ServiceNow (such as IT tickets or incident status), as well as Zoom Meetings, Chat, Phone, and Canvas. Instead of switching between tools to piece together context, users get answers grounded in their organization's actual data, in one place. With built-in reasoning and context awareness, Agentic search not only retrieves information but also interprets intent, surfacing the most relevant insights and next steps. OpenAI Codex plugin: Zoom has also launched a plugin for OpenAI Codex that leverages Agentic Search to bring meeting intelligence, including My Notes content, directly into developer workflows, turning conversations into documentation and automations without switching tools.

Zoom has also launched a plugin for OpenAI Codex that leverages Agentic Search to bring meeting intelligence, including My Notes content, directly into developer workflows, turning conversations into documentation and automations without switching tools. Zoom Canvas: An AI-first workspace turns meeting insights, notes, and data into structured plans and living documents. Previously known as Zoom Docs, Canvas is a dynamic workspace where teams can organize, track, and execute work, all informed by the conversations that drive it.

Every conversation moves work forward

Conversations happen everywhere — on mobile devices, across platforms, and in person — but the systems of record that have traditionally supported work aren’t keeping up.

By bringing the power of My Notes to mobile and enhancements to Zoom’s system of action with AI Companion, Zoom is closing the gap between conversation and execution. So, whether a discussion happens in a boardroom, over coffee, or on a call, the outcome is the same: clear next steps and work that gets done.

*My Notes on mobile currently supports recording for in-person conversations only.

**My Notes on mobile does not support use on third-party mobile apps.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provides the AI-first, open work platform built for human connection and purposefully designed to move conversations to completion. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

For more information, visit zoom.com.