Dubai, United Arab Emirates – National Bonds, the UAE’s Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, announced that Harbour Real Estate has become the first private-sector company to adopt the voluntary alternative to end-of-service benefits system, supervised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in collaboration with the Securities and Commodities Authority. This milestone reflects a growing trend among companies to provide safe and innovative investment benefits that support employees’ savings and enhance the competitiveness of the UAE labour market.

The program enables Harbour Real Estate employees to benefit from “National Bonds Capital Protected Shari’a Compliant Fund” and invest their savings through low-risk investment tools that offer stable returns throughout their years of service. In addition, employees enrolled in the fund can make voluntary contributions of up to 25% of their annual salary, further strengthening their financial planning habits and helping them achieve their long-term savings goals.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “Harbour Real Estate’s participation reaffirms the growing trust companies place in National Bonds’ programs. With more than 19 years of experience in the UAE’s savings and investment landscape, we have built a reputation as a reliable partner for both public and private entities. The rising awareness among companies of the need to offer employees a more sustainable and future-focused savings system strengthens our role in providing safe, effective solutions that benefit both employers and their teams”.

Dr. Mohanad Alwadiya, CEO of Harbor Real Estate, said: “We are proud to be the first private-sector company to join National Bonds’ end-of-service savings scheme, reflecting our support for innovative government initiatives that promote transparency and encourage employers to channel end-of-service funds into approved, locally managed solutions such as National Bonds. This step also underscores our commitment to offering our employees a stable and forward-looking work environment, enabling them to build a more secure financial future through savings options that protect their rights and meet their long-term aspirations”.

“National Bonds Capital Protected Shari’a Compliant Fund” is one of the first approved funds under the voluntary end-of-service savings scheme, overseen by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. It offers an ideal option for employers seeking to invest their employees’ end-of-service benefits in a safe and reliable manner while generating competitive returns that mirror market performance.

The fund also stands out for its digital smart application, which provides employees with a seamless experience to track their investments and returns at any time. Employers benefit as well from more efficient management of employee entitlements, reduced administrative burden, and the ability to offer competitive benefits that help attract and retain top talent.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC:

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 36 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae