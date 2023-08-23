Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representitive of the Ruler in Al Dhafra Region and President of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), grants 20 scholarships to the top high school students in recognition of their outstanding academic performance. The scholarship awardees will enroll in ADU at the start of the academic year 2023 - 2024 to join any of the 50 unique programs at its Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai campuses.



ADU’s majors and concentrations include a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering, Information Technology (IT) and Cybersecurity Engineering; Computer Engineering – Artificial Intelligence concentration, Electrical Engineering – Robotics and Automation Concentration, as well as a Master of Science in Information Technology and Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering. ADU’s programs seek to equip students with the essential skills to best prepare them for the twenty-first century's most in-demand jobs and excel in their future careers.



Offered since 2009, the “HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed” scholarship is a prominent national initiative dedicated to empowering outstanding students and inspiring them to pursue their educational objectives.



Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman and Founder of Abu Dhabi University (ADU) highlighted the importance of similar initiatives that have been generously provided by HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Dr. Al Dhaheri said: “Scholarships play a vital role in encouraging outstanding students to continue striving for excellence and commence their journey of pursuing higher education.”



Bin Harmal, added: The scholarship creates a healthy and competitive environment among high school seniors from both the Science and Literature tracks. Top achievers who meet the criteria will be able to enroll at ADU, a world-class academic institution and choose from the various developmental fields in engineering sciences, management, environment, information technology, languages, law, media, health sciences and many other programs that aim to supply the market with specialized cadres that meet the requirements of the general policy agenda of the government of Abu Dhabi and its 2030 economic vision to meet the aspirations of our wise leadership for the next fifty years.”



Bin Harmal continued: ADU’s strategy for developing the academic ecosystem started from monitoring the needs of the career market in Abu Dhabi as well as anticipating the future of the workforce. The University is focused on gearing up our cadre of graduates with the skills to move forward towards a knowledge-based economy. We work towards enabling students to acquire the skills that equip them to contribute effectively to our society and contribute to the directives of our wise leadership.”



Professor Ghassan Aouad, the Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), has urged students to sustain their impressive academic accomplishments throughout their four-year scholarship. Prof. Ghassan stressed the importance of student’s dedication to upholding a minimum CGPA of 3.70 and enrolling in a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester (excluding winter and summer terms) in order to continue benefiting from this prestigious scholarship.



ADU received the highest accolade accreditation from The American Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Additionally, the University ranked first in the teaching pillar in the UAE according to the Times Higher Education Rankings and it’s among the best three universities in the UAE as per the THE rankings.



For more information on ADU’s scholarships and financial aids, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/financials/scholarships