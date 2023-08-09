Doha:– Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) commenced its virtual orientation program from August 8 to introduce new students to their chosen degree programs, welcome returning students back to campus, and mark the start of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Over 380 new students joined online for their first opportunity to engage with HBKU’s integrated, cutting-edge teaching and research environment, explore available resources from the university and Qatar Foundation (QF), and connect with peers. Around 70 Qataris are enrolled as part of the incoming cohort of students, with the rest of the diverse student body drawn from a talented applicant pool representing various academic and professional backgrounds.

This year’s orientation also saw HBKU welcome the first intake of five new programs: the College of Islamic Studies’ PhD in Islamic Studies, Graduate Certificate in Islamic Studies, Graduate Certificate in Islamic Finance, and MA in Counseling Psychology programs, as well as the College of Health and Life Sciences’ PhD in Biopsychology and Neuroscience program. These additions to HBKU’s slate of multidisciplinary programs expand upon the university’s scope of research by directing attention to emerging academic fields, reflecting an institutional pursuit of new solutions for global challenges.

The virtual event featured speakers from university leadership and staff encouraging students to embrace a spirit of entrepreneurship, adopt a mindset of continuous personal and professional growth, and participate in an environment of lifelong self-development. The deans of HBKU’s six colleges - College of Islamic Studies, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Engineering, College of Law, College of Health and Life Sciences, and College of Public Policy - offered advice to new students and highlighted the university’s inclusive, high-quality research and education ecosystem.

“Every academic year brings with it a sense of anticipation as we welcome students dedicated to positively impacting their communities. This year is especially significant as we commence studies in five new graduate programs, which personifies our commitment to solving critical challenges facing Qatar and the world. They follow the same template as the rest of our multidisciplinary academic programs by driving collaboration with esteemed institutions around the world and imbuing students with an entrepreneurial mindset ready to shape novel solutions for positive global impact ,” said Dr. Michael J. Benedick, Provost.

In May, HBKU marked its Class of 2023’s collective achievements as 241 students representing 41 countries received their degrees in a special academic ceremony celebrating multidisciplinary innovation, entrepreneurship, and a commitment to finding cross-cutting solutions for complex challenges.

“We are excited to welcome another cadre of students as they take the next step in their academic journeys. Every new member enriches our vibrant community, and we at HBKU Student Affairs are dedicated to fostering an environment of inclusion and support from which they can thrive academically and professionally. They will also find that they can benefit from a thriving alumni community whose members are directly involved in building capacities addressing areas of national and global importance, and we anticipate that they will also play vital roles in this network after their graduation,” said Dr. Maryam Al-Mannai, Vice President for Student Affairs.

A member of QF, HBKU strives to empower students and engage alumni to develop skills and competencies through diverse, multidisciplinary educational and social learning opportunities. For information, please visit hbku.edu.qa

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.