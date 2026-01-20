Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad: Advancing portfolio diversification through integration and expansion

Matthew Kearns: Scaling an integrated and efficient logistics platform

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC), one of the leading logistics providers in the region, has announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The company reported total annual revenues of QR 1.38 billion, operating profits of QR 232 million, and a net profit of QR 120 million, while earnings per share stood at QR 0.205 for the year ended on 31 December 2025. The company’s Board of Directors recommended a 10% cash dividend, at QR 0.10 per share.

Sheikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC chairman, said: "Our focus is on strengthening GWC’s leadership by integrating our portfolio of logistics assets and capabilities into a unified offering that serves regional and global markets, while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk and capital allocation and pursuing measured expansion into new operational sectors that enhances our competitive capabilities. This approach supports strong cash generation and financial resilience, enabling the Company to selectively introduce new services that build on existing infrastructure and expertise.”

He added: “We will continue to strengthen our leading position in the logistics sector. By aligning growth with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, GWC continues to support national economic diversification while optimizing value creation and expanding market share in a disciplined manner.”

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, GWC Managing Director, said: “The Company is implementing a strategy focused on diversifying its investment portfolio, creating added value for shareholders, facilitating trade across regional and international markets, and delivering innovative logistics solutions that support sustainable profitability. Through this approach, we serve the needs of large enterprise customers while empowering small and medium-sized enterprises to scale efficiently.”

He added: “This strategy is underpinned by a leadership culture that is highly adaptive to market changes and supported by a solid foundation of integrated assets. Sustainability and responsible business conduct are embedded within our business model, alongside continued investment in technology and innovation to support long-term value creation.”

He further added: “We are scaling our e-commerce offering through end-to-end logistics solutions that span the full value chain, from warehousing and inventory management to fulfilment and last-mile delivery. Supported by intelligent systems and an extensive logistics network, this capability allows us to serve online retailers at scale across the GCC, Europe, and the United States with speed and reliability.”

In October 2025, GWC acquired a strategic, non-controlling stake in European technology and logistics scale-up Quivo. The investment expands GWC’s footprint across three continents and more than 15 cities, enabling homegrown Qatari and GCC brands to gain fast access into major European and US marketplaces and major e-commerce platforms through integrated logistics capabilities that seamlessly connect regional infrastructure with global markets.

Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Acting Group CEO, said: “Our priority is to scale the business by transforming our assets into an integrated logistics platform that connects physical infrastructure with digital capability, allowing us to manage growth more effectively and optimize operations as we scale.”

He added: “Through interoperability across systems and services, we are improving scalability and consistency across the Group, allowing our integrated platform to support expansion into specialized, high value sectors, with fine art logistics serving as a clear example through our partnership with QC+.”

He further added: “This development represents a significant milestone for GWC and reflects Qatar’s growing role as a regional center for cultural and creative activity, supported by specialized infrastructure that meets the highest international standards.”

GWC has announced, in partnership with QC+, the development of the largest fine art logistics facility in the region, scheduled to be established in the Ras Bufontas Free Zone. The facility will provide museum grade preservation, secure storage, and professional care for artworks and cultural assets, supported by a conservation laboratory, private and shared storage spaces, viewing rooms, and custom bonded areas for art logistics and handling. It will also include learning and collaboration zones designed to advance local expertise in art preservation and management.

