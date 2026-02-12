Kearns: We are presenting an integrated platform that provides ecommerce businesses direct access to infrastructure designed for multi-market operations

Strategic integration with Quivo enables omnichannel commerce execution without rebuilding supply chains market by market

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C. (GWC), one of the leading logistics providers in the MENA region, is participating in the World E-Commerce Forum WORLDEF Dubai 2026, taking place at Dubai CommerCity from 12 to 14 February. GWC is appearing at the event alongside Quivo to present an integrated operating model designed to support regional and global expansion for e-commerce businesses.

Quivo is a technology platform that enables e-commerce businesses to list, manage, and operate simultaneously across more than 40 global online marketplaces and commerce platforms, including Amazon and Shopify, through a single connector. Quivo also operates fulfilment capabilities across Europe and the United States, strengthening GWC’s global presence across key e-commerce markets.

GWC’s strategic stake and operating integration with Quivo connects GWC’s logistics infrastructure in the GCC with a global commerce and fulfilment layer. This integrated model allows e-commerce businesses to expand across markets and sales channels without rebuilding systems, integrations, or supply chains for each platform or geography.

At WORLDEF Dubai 2026, GWC is showcasing how this operating model supports e-commerce operations end to end, from inbound logistics and warehousing to order fulfilment, last-mile delivery, and returns management. The model is designed to absorb demand fluctuations, support omnichannel sales strategies, and provide real-time operational visibility as volumes, markets, and channels expand.

Matthew Kearns, Group CEO of GWC, said:

“We are presenting an integrated platform that provides e-commerce businesses direct access to infrastructure designed for multi-market operations. By combining GWC’s logistics capabilities with Quivo’s commerce and fulfilment technology, we offer a single operating model that reduces complexity and supports disciplined expansion across markets.”

Through this integrated setup, e-commerce businesses can manage inventory, orders, and returns across the GCC, Europe, and the United States through a unified operating environment. By eliminating fragmented systems and duplicated processes, the model supports consistent execution, operational transparency, and control as businesses scale across markets.

GWC’s participation at WORLDEF Dubai 2026 reinforces its positioning as a platform and infrastructure provider for e-commerce growth, supporting both regional businesses expanding internationally and global players entering the GCC. The model reflects GWC’s broader strategy of aligning disciplined physical logistics execution with a standardised, technology-enabled operating layer.

With more than 500 exhibitors from over 80 countries, WORLDEF Dubai 2026 provides a global platform to showcase GWC’s role in strengthening Qatar’s position as a regional hub for e-commerce and logistics, enabling global digital trade in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

About GWC Group

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, the company delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialized logistics. GWC empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

