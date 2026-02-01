GWC and Apify to share practical AI and MCP use cases with founders and digitalfirst businesses at Web Summit Qatar 2026.

Focus on reducing technical, operational, and goto-market barriers for high-growth e-commerce players.

GWC advances its role as an enabler of a connected ecommerce ecosystem spanning logistics, data, and technology.

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC), one of the region’s leading logistics providers, has marked its first participation at Web Summit Qatar 2026 by announcing a strategic collaboration with Apify, a European cloud platform specializing in web data extraction, automation, and AI-driven workflows.

Announced during the summit taking place from 1 to 4 February in Doha, the collaboration brings together GWC’s regional and global logistics capabilities with Apify’s AI and Model Context Protocol (MCP) infrastructure to support e-commerce businesses as they enter new markets, scale operations, and accelerate growth across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and other high-growth regions.

The collaboration is designed to address persistent challenges faced by digital-first businesses, including market intelligence, demand discovery, competitive analysis, and cross-border execution. By combining logistics, data, and automation into a single operating model, the initiative aims to shorten time-to-market and reduce the technical and operational friction that often constrains early-stage and scaling e-commerce players.

Matthew Kearns, Group CEO of GWC, said:

“At GWC, our role in e-commerce goes beyond logistics. Our objective is to help businesses grow, sell, and expand into new markets — and to scale with them as they scale. Through interoperability between logistics, data, and AI, we are building an integrated e-commerce ecosystem that enables faster expansion, smarter decision-making, and seamless cross-border execution”.

Jan Čurn, CEO of Apify, highlighted the strategic impact this partnership provides for e-commerce builders:

“GWC understands this market and has the infrastructure. We know web data and automation. The combination gives e-commerce builders something neither of us could offer alone, from actionable market intelligence to the operational backbone needed to grow across borders.”

As part of the collaboration, GWC and Apify will jointly advance AI-powered workflows and MCP-based solutions tailored to real-world e-commerce use cases, supporting functions such as product discovery, demand analysis, lead generation, and cross-border go-to-market execution. The parties will also collaborate on knowledge-sharing initiatives, including founder-focused masterclasses and technical sessions at Web Summit Qatar, aimed at helping entrepreneurs and digital-first businesses understand how to leverage AI and automation to expand and scale sustainably.

Through this initiative, GWC will provide regional market access, logistics integration, and go-to-market enablement, while Apify contributes its cloud platform, AI agents, and automation tools, including integrations with leading workflow platforms. Together, the collaboration reinforces GWC’s strategy to position itself as a strategic enabler of cross-border e-commerce ecosystems that connect infrastructure, intelligence, and execution.

As a first-time participant at Web Summit Qatar, GWC is showcasing how the integration of technology and AI into logistics can unlock new growth pathways for e-commerce and the digital economy, in alignment with the company’s long-term growth strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

About GWC Group

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, the company delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialized logistics. GWC empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

Our Social Media handle is @gwclogistics

Get in touch: For media related inquiries, please contact us by email at media@gwclogistics.com

About Apify:

Apify is a web data platform with a marketplace of 10,000+ ready-made scraping and automation tools. Users extract data from social media, e-commerce sites, search engines, and maps for competitive analysis, lead generation, and product research. Apify integrates with n8n, Make, Zapier, and LangChain, and its MCP support lets AI agents dynamically discover and use tools from the marketplace without custom code. Apify handles infrastructure, proxies, and scaling, so users focus on the data, not the pipeline.