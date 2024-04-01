DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC), a prominent provider of laboratory solutions across analytical, material, and life sciences in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), is excited to announce its recent agreement with R-Biopharm, a leading biotechnology company from Germany. This partnership, marks a significant step in expanding GSC’s portfolio in the fields of health, and quality of life through advanced biotechnological analysis. R-Biopharm, known for its dedication to consumer and patient health, aligns perfectly with GSC's ethos. This collaboration aims to bring these high-value solutions to Saudi Arabia, under the analytical line of Gulf Scientific Corporation.

With a robust presence in major cities across the Gulf region, Gulf Scientific Corporation, along with its subsidiaries: Sama Masa, Dar Al-Aalmiyah, ATP Kuwait, JSC, and Atrium, continues its commitment to providing cutting-edge laboratory solutions. This new venture with R-Biopharm will further bolster GSC's position as a leader in analytical and material sciences within the GCC.

Manaf Afyouni, Managing Director at Gulf Scientific Corporation, commented, “Our strategic alliance with R-Biopharm is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the scientific community. This partnership will enable us to offer comprehensive analytical solutions through Sama Masa, and Dar Al-Aalmiyah in Saudi Arabia, enhancing our portfolio and furthering our goal to contribute significantly to the scientific advancement and quality of life.”

The partnership between Gulf Scientific Corporation and R-Biopharm in Saudi Arabia is poised to set a new standard in the region's analytical and biotechnology landscape, delivering top-tier biotechnological services and solutions.

About Gulf Scientific Corporation

Gulf Scientific Corporation, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, is a leading provider of laboratory solutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). With regional offices across major Gulf cities, GSC is dedicated to supplying innovative solutions and exceptional services in the fields of analytical, material, and life sciences.

About R-Biopharm AG

Founded in 1988, R-Biopharm AG is a highly reputable biotechnology company based near Frankfurt, Germany. With over 1,400 employees worldwide, nearly 30 subsidiaries, and a vast network of distribution partners, R-Biopharm is successfully operating in over 120 countries across the globe. The company prides itself on being a pioneer in promoting health and quality of life.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact details:

Youssef Achour

Email: marketing@gulf-scientific.com

Website: www.gulf-scientific.com