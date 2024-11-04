The transaction strengthens Julphar’s financial position and accelerates its strategic plan execution

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PJSC (Julphar), one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, announces the divestment of Zahrat Al Rawdah Pharmacies LLC to BinDawood Holding (ticker 4161), a leading Saudi listed retail conglomerate operating Danube and BinDawood grocery stores, for a total cash consideration of SAR 444.1 million, subject to certain conditions and customary approvals. The company is a 100% indirectly owned subsidiary of Julphar and operates 173 retail pharmacy outlets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The transaction is in line with Julphar’s strategy to divest non-core activities and pivot towards future portfolio growth areas. The company will invest part of the divestment proceeds in its growing pipeline of value adding and specialty pharmaceutical products. In addition, the company is exploring different strategic options for establishing the development and manufacturing of pipeline products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Looking ahead, Julphar aims to focus on expanding its pharmaceutical product business in the region with the launch of new innovative products in line with its pipeline expansion strategy. Julphar has around 100 products in its product pipeline in different stages.

Sheikh Saqer Bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board, Julphar, said: “The divestment of our retail pharmacies operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a further step in Julphar’s strategy to divest non-core assets and unlock value for its shareholders.”

Dr. Basel Ziyadeh, Chief Executive Officer, Julphar, said: “We will continue strengthening our core manufacturing and commercialization activities in Saudi Arabia where we see very attractive growth opportunities with higher strategic value to our shareholders in the future. The divestment proceeds support our balance sheet besides accelerating our strategic plan execution.”

Dr. Abdulrazzaq BinDawood, Chairman of the Board, BinDawood Holding, said: “This acquisition is a significant step in strengthening our presence in the health and wellness sector. By integrating pharmacy services into our stores, which enhances customer convenience and shopping experience. This move reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and customer engagement.”

Ahmad AR BinDawood, Chief Executive Offiicer, BinDawood Holding, said: “"This acquisition is in perfect alignment with our strategic vision and bolsters Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by venturing further into the health and wellness sector and enriching our store network. By incorporating Zahrat's 173 pharmacies into our retail landscape, we are set to establish a comprehensive destination for our clients, offering an extensive array of medical, wellness, and personal care products. This move positions BinDawood Holding as the pioneering retailer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to integrate pharmacy services within its stores, facilitating smooth access to healthcare products alongside everyday essentials. This reflects our dedication to enhancing customer engagement and fostering sustainable growth in the long term”

About Julphar:

Julphar is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, and for more than four decades, the company has been delivering high quality, innovative and affordable healthcare solutions to families across the globe. Established under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in 1980, Julphar employs more than 3,500 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to around 40 countries across the globe.

Julphar’s business is centered on two core business units – Julphar Diabetes Solutions and General Medicine Division, which target major therapeutic segments including Gastroenterology, Pain Management, Wound Care, Antibiotics and Cardio-metabolism. Julphar has 12 internationally accredited manufacturing facilities in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. In 2012, Julphar became one of the largest producers of Insulin with its UAE-based biotechnology production unit. Julphar’s medical distribution and retail business, Planet Pharmacies, operates 290 retail pharmacies across the GCC.

