Bader Al-Ali: The mobile app offers distinctive features that make it the most user-friendly and efficient choice in the banking industry

Gulf Bank's new mobile application is swiftly advancing towards digital leadership, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality services. Among these, is the seamless transfer feature between the customer's personal accounts. Users can easily initiate transfers by simply dragging the icon from the source account to the destination account, enhancing the overall customer experience.

In this context, Mr. Bader Al-Ali, Gulf Bank's Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking, said: "Gulf Bank’s mobile application offers numerous features and services through a smart user interface, tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer and promptly address their expectations."

Al-Ali highlighted the distinctive features of the bank's mobile app, positioning it as the most user-friendly and efficient choice in the banking industry – thereby bringing modern and advanced technology directly to users' fingertips.

He further mentioned that the application offers customers an even simpler option for transferring between their accounts. This involves dragging the icon of the source account to the destination account, inputting the desired transfer amount, reviewing the transaction, clicking "Review and Pay," and confirming the operation by dragging. Upon successful completion, a confirmation page will be displayed.

Al-Ali concluded by emphasizing that the new version of Gulf Bank's mobile application represents a significant advancement in customer experience, impacting various banking services and transaction stages. It is accessible to everyone, regardless of location or time, via a simple, fast and secure interface.

