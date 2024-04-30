UAE: BESTSELLER, the Danish fashion house renowned for contemporary apparel and accessories is all set to grow its portfolio in the UAE region by opening its first flagship Jack & Jones retail store by end of 2024. This was announced at the grand showcase of BESTSELLER’s top brands namely Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, ONLY, name it and other premium upcoming brands highlighting their latest collections at the regional head-office located in Dubai Design District.

Driven by tech and sustainability in fashion, BESTSELLER’s office and showroom space is designed to cater and service all wholesale, e-commerce and retail partners in the MENA region. The fashion house has implemented multiple initiatives to enhance the customer experience, all the way from buying, reporting, data analysis to consistently optimizing the customer and product performance.

Elke Jungbauer, Commercial Director, BESTSELLER MENA commented, “Known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, BESTSELLER has successfully garnered the trust of customers globally by offering products made with attention to detail and benchmark production standards. BESTSELLER’s focus on trendy designs and competitive pricing are aimed to making fashion accessible reaching a wide range of customers. This combination of quality and affordability sets BESTSELLER apart in the wholesale & retail landscape.”

Based on many decades of data and experience, BESTSELLER has devised the NOOS program, also stands for ‘Never Out of Stock’ that tackles product availability and convenience for shoppers. The program ensures that the key items are always in stock, offering customers a reliable selection of essential wardrobe pieces year-round, providing a dependable shopping experience, fostering brand loyalty and trust.

“The almost limitless possibilities of the NOOS program provides a balance between stability and innovation that caters to the changing customer preferences in the MENA region, providing a competitive advantage and a compelling unique selling proposition for the apparel group. Customers appreciate the consistency and convenience of the NOOS program, which strengthens BESTSELLER's position as a trusted fashion retailer in the region. BESTSELLER has further innovated the shopping experience by adding numerous digital tools to the showroom and web store, underlining our commitment to excellence and growth in the UAE and beyond," added Jungbauer.

While BESTSELLER has already opened its first Vero Moda Partner Retail store in Jordan in November 2023 and with JACK & JONES having 12 Partner Retail Stores in the MENA region including Saudi, Kuwait & Jordan, the fashion house also plans to launch its e-commerce operations for the coming year for Jack & Jones and Vero Moda.

About BESTSELLER:

Founded in Denmark in 1975, BESTSELLER sells products in 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Oceania and the Middle East. The wholesale business is spread to more than 20,000 multi-brand and department stores globally with upwards of 20 fashion brands.

JACK&JONES is selling in 12 retail stores across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar with two flagship retail stores of VERO MODA located in Jordan. JACK&JONES, Vero Moda, ONLY and name it can also be found on popular fashion ecommerce sites such as Namshi, Ounass, Debenhams, Momstore, Styli, Amazon, Centerpoint and Boutiqaat within the UAE that also ship to various parts of Middle East.

For more information, you can reach us at:

Vinisha Khatwani

PR and Communications Lead, ByNiggi

Vinisha@byniggi.com