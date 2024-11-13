In its ongoing commitment to supporting the community and the "Diraya" campaign, Gulf Bank welcomed a group of students from the Center for Child Evaluation and Teaching.The visit aimed to educate the students on the bank’s services, the importance of saving, and the risks associated with electronic fraud.

The visit included an introductory tour of the bank, where students received an in-depth explanation on how banking accounts function, as well as deposit and withdrawal services. They were also introduced to modern digital products such as mobile banking applications and online banking services. Additionally, the students learned about conducting safe bank transfers.

The students were introduced to a range of benefits available at Gulf Bank, designed to encourage early saving and investing across various community segments. These include the Neo account for children, the Red account for youth, and the AlDanah Millionaire account, which offers the largest cash prize globally tied to a bank account, valued at KD 2 million.

The students were also briefed on the important role Gulf Bank plays in supporting the "Diraya" campaign, launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association.

The campaign seeks to educate bank clients about essential banking services and improve their ability to conduct transactions securely, ensuring safety while promoting financial inclusion, monetary stability, and economic security. It focuses on raising awareness of clients' rights and responsibilities, emphasizing the advantages of electronic financial transactions, and offering guidance on mitigating associated risks to achieve cybersecurity.

The students expressed their appreciation for the experience, noting that the visit offered a valuable opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of money management and explore modern financial services.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.