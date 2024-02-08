LONDON & DUBAI – Financial services group GSB continues the expansion of its global wealth and advisory business with the hiring of Sam Goddard-Watts, Ruby Coogan and Mutale Grace Sitali. They will be based in the Group’s office in the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC).

Sam Goddard-Watts has joined as an Associate Partner in the GSB Private team.

Recently relocating from the UK to the UAE, Sam was previously a Client Director at Coutts, managing a portfolio of HNW clients and bringing experience on the business's investment and lending side. He will work closely alongside the GSB partners and will play a key role in the continued growth of GSB Private.

Ruby Coogan has joined GSB as Group Marketing Manager. Outstanding within brand, communications and marketing, Ruby has been involved in this field for nearly a decade and has been based in the UAE since 2019.

Her most recent role was with Hoxton Capital Management as a Brand and Communications Manager, where she helped support the business in building its brand image and communications across multiple jurisdictions.

Lastly, Mutale Grace Sitali has joined GSB as a Client Impact Manager. Mutale brings a robust background in administration, customer service, and risk management.

Mutale joins GSB on the back of the company’s association with EVOLVIN' WOMEN, a non-profit organisation empowering women in various professional fields.

Since GSB was founded by Ross and Alison Whatnall in April 2021, the company has provided a range of wealth management services to a broad range of clients seeking high-quality, investment, wealth and financial planning based on a strong ethical foundation.

This news follows the announcement in January 2024 that GSB became the first-ever international firm to achieve CISI Chartered FirmTM status.

Dean Kemble, Chartered MCSI, Chief Commercial Officer, GSB, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Sam, Ruby and Mutale to GSB. Their appointments highlight the huge aspirations of the company. The trio will be vital in helping GSB achieve the next steps of its growth strategy. We are always looking to strengthen the team, but we believe it is vital we attract the best in the financial services market. Sam, Ruby and Mutale have shown in their careers that they are the best-in-class in their fields within in the wealth and advice industry. These hires are just the start of GSB’s 2024 expansion plans.”