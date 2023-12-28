Dubai — Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, is delighted to announce the signing of a managed security services provider (MSSP) partnership agreement with sirar by stc, a cutting-edge Saudi cybersecurity provider, building upon the strong, pre-existing cooperation between both parties. The agreement was signed by Mohammad Flaifel, Group-IB’s Regional Sales Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Abdulrahman Almanea, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of sirar by stc during Black Hat MEA 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The agreement creates a pathway for clients of sirar by stc, which recently placed 11th globally in MSSP Alert’s Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers for 2023 list, to leverage Group-IB’s sector-leading cybersecurity products, including Digital Risk Protection and Attack Surface Management.

Building upon their long-standing cooperation, sirar by stc’s clients will be able to avail the full dark web coverage and leak detection functionalities of Group-IB’s market-leading, multi-tenanted MSSP-ready Digital Risk Protection solution to ensure that their digital assets are fully secure.

Group-IB and sirar by stc will work together to introduce the Smart Abuse Tool, the first-ever managed takedown assistant that will allow sirar by stc to provide takedown services and eliminate intellectual property violations of the company’s clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This new feature within Digital Risk Protection has been designed to streamline the takedown process for various types of illegal and fraudulent content and enables MSSPs to more effectively combat scams, phishing attempts, trademark infringements, and other online threats that involve the appropriation of their brand and likeness.

Figure 3. Recommendations and context for companies featured within the Smart Abuse Tool found in Group-IB’s Digital Risk Protection

Group-IB and sirar by stc have also committed to working together to position Attack Surface Management, with full localized support, in the Saudi market. By doing so, sirar by stc will be able operationalize this innovative cybersecurity solution, which constantly monitors external-facing assets, assesses risks, and monitors and rectifies misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, on the client’s behalf while providing real-time monitoring and response services as well.

“Group-IB is delighted to expand the scope of its project with sirar by stc, a true leader in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing digital transformation. Over the past year, our core capabilities have gone from strength to strength, and we are looking forward to working closely with sirar by stc to share our technologies and expertise, and work together on the launch of the first-ever takedown assistance tool that will ensure brands in Saudi Arabia can experience a greater level of protection,” Mohammad Flaifel, Group-IB’s Regional Sales Manager, KSA, said.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Group IB, showcasing our relentless commitment to fortifying Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape. This collaboration enables sirar by stc to provide innovative solutions to the market, reinforcing our dedication to a secure digitization journey and elevating cybersecurity maturity within the Kingdom,” stated Abdulrahman Almanea, sirar's Chief Product Management and Marketing Officer.

Group-IB actively tracks emerging online threats targeting users in Saudi Arabia and aids efforts to stop the proliferation of scams, banking fraud, and other threats. According to data collated by the company’s researchers, in 2022 alone, the credentials of more than 690,000 users in the Middle East and Africa region were stolen by cybercriminals who leveraged RedLine Stealer and other malware types. Group-IB researchers have previously detailed how scammers have become adept at impersonating some of the MEA region’s largest companies on social media to target job seekers, soccer fans, and individuals looking to source a domestic worker. Findings into these scam campaigns were shared with the relevant national authorities, including the Saudi Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-SA).

About Group-IB

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Singapore, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime. Combating cybercrime is in the company’s DNA, shaping its technological capabilities to defend businesses, citizens, and support law enforcement operations.

In November 2023, Group-IB celebrated the 20th anniversary of its founding with a range of exciting events marking the company’s global growth and significant contribution to international law-enforcement efforts aimed at stamping out cybercrime.

Group-IB’s Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) are located in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to help critically analyze and promptly mitigate regional and country-specific threats. These mission-critical units help Group-IB strengthen its contribution to global cybercrime prevention and continually expand its threat-hunting capabilities.

Group-IB’s decentralized and autonomous operational structure helps it offer tailored, comprehensive support services with a high level of expertise. We map and mitigate adversaries' tactics in each region, delivering customized cybersecurity solutions tailored to risk profiles and requirements of various industries, including retail, healthcare, gaming, financial services, manufacturing, critical services, and more.

The company’s global security leaders work in synergy with some of the industry’s most advanced technologies to offer detection and response capabilities that eliminate cyber disruptions agilely.

Group-IB's Unified Risk Platform (URP) underpins its conviction to build a secure and trusted cyber environment by utilizing intelligence-driven technology and agile expertise that completely detects and defends against all nuances of digital crime. The platform proactively protects organizations’ critical infrastructure from sophisticated attacks while continuously analyzing potentially dangerous behavior all over their network.

The comprehensive suite includes the world’s most trusted Threat Intelligence, The most complete Fraud Protection, AI-powered Digital Risk Protection, Multi-layered protection with Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), All-infrastructure Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management.

Furthermore, Group-IB's full-cycle incident response and investigation have consistently elevated industry standards, crafted over 70,000+ of cybersecurity incident response completed by our sector-leading DFIR Laboratory, High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock CERT-GIB.

Its solutions and services have time and again been revered by leading advisory and analyst agencies such as Aite Novarica, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, KuppingerCole Analysts AG, and more.

Being an active partner in global investigations, Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement organizations such as INTERPOL and EUROPOL to create a safer cyberspace. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners.

About sirar by stc

sirar by stc is an advanced technology and cybersecurity company established by stc, the region’s ICT and digital services provider, sirar by stc is a cutting-edge cybersecurity provider that empowers organization to take control of their cyber capabilities and digital environments. As experts in business security and privacy, sirar by stc offers a comprehensive range of solutions that help users operate online safely, securely, and efficiently. The tools we provide help organizations detect and prevent cybersecurity attacks, safeguarding users’ digital future, and providing shielded and secure from this point forward.

