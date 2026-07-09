Dubai, UAE: Group-IB, a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, today announced the launch of its Purple Teaming service, a collaborative security validation offering that brings offensive and defensive specialists together in real time to test whether an organisation's defences, people, and processes can effectively detect and respond to today's most prevalent attack techniques.

Unlike traditional penetration testing, which concludes with a report delivered after the fact, Purple Teaming is a live, feedback-driven process. Group-IB's red team executes adversary scenarios while the client's own defenders monitor, respond, and immediately tune their detection rules and response playbooks, creating a continuous improvement loop within a single engagement.

Every exercise is grounded in Group-IB's Threat Intelligence and mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. Scenarios are tailored to each client's specific environment and can include ransomware simulations, Active Directory attacks, supply chain compromise, and data exfiltration, all conducted safely, without business disruption. The service is delivered over one to eight weeks and is available on-site, remotely, or in a hybrid format to accommodate organisations of all sizes and operational structures.

By closing the distance between a security team's theoretical capabilities and their demonstrated performance under realistic conditions, Purple Teaming addresses one of the most persistent challenges in enterprise security: the gap between investment in tools and platforms and actual operational readiness. Clients leave each engagement with measurably improved detection coverage, updated response procedures, and defenders who have practiced under pressure against adversary behaviour that mirrors real-world campaigns tracked by Group-IB.

The service draws directly on Group-IB's adversary intelligence capabilities, which are built on over 1,600 high-tech cybercrime investigations conducted since the company's founding in 2003. This depth of intelligence allows scenarios to reflect the actual techniques, tactics, and procedures of the threat actors most relevant to a client's industry and geography, not generic attack frameworks applied uniformly.

“Organisations today face a fundamental accountability question: they have invested heavily in detection and response capabilities, but many have never tested whether those capabilities actually work when it matters,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB. “Purple Teaming answers that question honestly. It is not a checkbox exercise; it is a structured, intelligence-driven process that reveals exactly where detection fails, where response breaks down, and where training has not kept pace with the threat. The goal is not to expose weakness for its own sake but to convert that knowledge into a measurable improvement in resilience.”

“The most important thing we bring to a Purple Teaming engagement is not just about our offensive toolkit, but also the intelligence behind every scenario we run. When we simulate a ransomware intrusion or an Active Directory attack, we are not working from generic playbooks,” said Konstantin Damotsev, Global Head of Group-IB’s Red Teaming Practice. “We are replicating the specific behaviour of threat actors Group-IB has tracked, investigated, and attributed across thousands of real incidents. That specificity is what makes the exercise genuinely useful: defenders learn to detect the adversaries that are actually targeting them, not a theoretical composite. The difference shows immediately when a detection rule catches something it has never been tested against before.”

Purple Teaming is the latest addition to Group-IB’s portfolio of security resilience services and complements its broader offering across Threat Intelligence, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Incident Response. The service is available globally through Group-IB’s network of Digital Crime Resistance Centers across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, and Central Asia.

About Group-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB delivers predictive, intelligence-driven defense by analysing and neutralizing regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defense through its industry-leading Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform, Cloud Security Posture Management, Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, Europol, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Datos Insights, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.

For more information, visit us at www.group-ib.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

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