Dubai-UAE: Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) along with the Trade fraternity and residents of the Gold Souk neighbourhood came together to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire Dubai Police force for their efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 and further reopening of the iconic landmark.

Mr. Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of DJG and Ms. Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson Marketing DJG, along with other group members from DJG handed over the memento of appreciation to His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police at a ceremony held in the heart of Gold Souk.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Gold Souq turned into one of the most infected areas in Dubai due to the vast population and close proximity of stores and residential buildings. To ensure the safety of the public, he National Crisis Committee & Disaster Management imposed a lockdown to restrict the movement of people based on a charted plan of action which was handled in support of Dubai Police. The team went above and beyond by delivering food packs and patrolling the area 24X7. They actively participated in the safe re-opening process of the Gold Souk, and till then are known for various key initiatives such as Gold Souk navigation, Tourist police, etc.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said: “We are pleased and honored with this gesture extended by Dubai Jewellery Group and souk members. We are the custodians of safety and security in Dubai and are proud of every activity and initiatives we have undertaken. Gold Souk is an iconic landmark for Dubai, and the center of trade, making it important for us to ensure the maximum safety that allows customer and trade confidence. We are always there to support everyone.”

For her part, H.E Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson – Marketing – Dubai Jewellery Group, said: As the UAE emerges successfully out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are the heroes among us that have been warming hearts through their tireless work and unparalleled commitment—One such team is the Dubai Police. On behalf of the entire Gold Souq trade fraternity, we are pleased to host His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri and would like to shower him with praise and appreciation for his exemplary leadership.”

About Dubai Jewellery Group

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 600 members representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. This not-for-profit trade body was formed under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to support the first edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival in the year 1996. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DJG has been a strong supporter of the Dubai Shopping Festival.