Globitel announced the development and nationwide deployment of Jordan’s Cell Broadcast Early Warning System, enabling authorities to deliver instant alerts and warnings to citizens and residents within seconds during emergencies. The system positions Jordan at the forefront of emergency communication solutions in the region and serves as a regional model for resilient public safety infrastructure.

The system was developed in partnership with national telecom operators Zain Jordan, Orange Jordan, and Umniah, allowing government entities to send official, geo-targeted messages directly to mobile devices within specific areas, with high efficiency even during network congestion.

H.E. Eng. Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, affirmed that the nationwide launch of the early warning system represents a significant national achievement, developed by Jordanian expertise in effective partnership with government entities. He noted that the project reflects the advanced level of Jordan’s technology sector and underscores confidence in local companies’ ability to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that enhance public safety and strengthen national preparedness. He added that the initiative reinforces Jordan’s position as a regional hub for advanced digital infrastructure.

For his part, Fadi Qutaishat, President of Globitel Networks, said:

We are proud to deliver a fully integrated Jordanian solution that meets global standards in emergency communication. This system is designed to ensure fast, reliable, and inclusive alerts reach everyone, everywhere, precisely when they are needed most.