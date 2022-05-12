DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- GlobalSpa magazine, the first luxury wellness lifestyle magazine in the Middle East Region, launched their print edition on the 10th of May at the Arabian Travel Mart with Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

The magazine did a soft launch with its digital edition in September 2021, and after a massive response has now launched its print edition with much fanfare.

A beautifully crafted GlobalSpa wellness lounge in the Incredible India pavilion was where this launch took place. The lounge saw the presence of partners Atmantan Wellness Resort near Pune and Naad Wellness near Delhi.

The Chief Editor of the magazine Parineeta Sethi shares: "Wellness for me is not only a way of life, but a passion that I envisioned to reach a larger audience than just a handful of people."

She adds, "To foray in the Middle Eastern region as our first international edition was an obvious choice as it is an embodiment of Luxury, Wellness and Global Citizens. With our Middle Eastern Edition, we aim to focus on a holistic approach to wellness, the best of the wellness offerings from across the globe, beauty, luxury, resorts, good food and everything that touches the life of a person."

The cover star Rakul Preet Singh shares her perspective on wellness and the importance of a holistic approach, especially in today's world. "I am extremely excited to be on the cover of GlobalSpa Middle East magazine. Being a wellness enthusiast, I understand the importance of being fit and taking care of your body, as it is the only place we live in. I try to create as much awareness as possible through various ways. Even the cover shoot was at the luxurious wellness property, Naad Wellness, which had the required serene environment to support my belief as well as the magazine's."

The magazine will be available all over the Middle East region at leading bookstores, lounges and high visibility points as well as digital subscriptions on www.Globalspaonline.com.

