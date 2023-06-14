Dubai, UAE: GIG Gulf, a leading insurance provider in the MENA region, has successfully concluded its MyWellness Week, an inclusive event focusing on the wellbeing of its health policy members. The event was designed to inspire and educate participants on various aspects of holistic wellbeing, aligning with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 UAE Government initiative.

MyWellness Week took a comprehensive approach to wellbeing, focusing on four key pillars: My Mind, My Relationships, My Success, and My Body. The event emphasized the importance of healthy workplaces, which typically result in greater productivity, higher employee satisfaction, and improved organizational outcomes.

According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, an increasing 71% of workers feel their employers are more concerned about their mental health than in the past. In line with this, GIG Gulf took the initiative to inspire self-improvement among their members. "Changing mindsets is challenging. However, it starts with one thing – inspiration. Our goal is to inspire members to make positive changes in their lives through an engaging, relatable, and relevant online learning event that educates them on various dimensions of holistic wellbeing," said Kimi Sokhi, Regional Wellbeing & Engagement Strategy Manager at GIG Gulf.

This year's event registered a massive surge in participation, with the overall registration rate seeing a 134% YoY increase, underscoring the growing emphasis on personal wellbeing. A survey conducted during the event showcased that 70% of the participants considered mental and emotional wellbeing as the most crucial aspect of personal wellbeing, further emphasizing the need for programs like MyWellness Week. The results also showed that workplace pressures or issues have negatively impacted the mental wellbeing of 74.45% of the participants at least sometimes in the last six months.

The importance of wellness initiatives like MyWellness Week cannot be overstated. Recent data from Forbes suggests every $1 invested in people saves $6 in company healthcare costs. Also, companies that prioritize employee wellness have higher employee engagement, productivity, and morale. "We are proud of our health Insured Members for their commitment and engagement during MyWellness Week. Our members’ Health is our top priority; we are eager to continue providing such a unique bespoke offering with practical tools that will help members prioritize their wellbeing," added Haytham El Halabi, Regional Head of Client Benefits, Network Management & Regulatory Affairs at GIG Gulf.

GIG Gulf's MyWellness Week 2023 has seen an impressive turnout with statistics showing a high level of engagement and a positive impact on attendees' mindsets. Specific data points for this year's event are as follows:

Overall sessions rating average: 4.83 / 5

Total registrations: 1,928

Total attendees: 2,974

Platform interactions: 38,000+

As companies become increasingly aware of the importance of employee wellbeing, GIG Gulf stands at the forefront of this evolution, providing its members with beneficial resources for their holistic wellbeing. MyWellness Week is just one of the many ways GIG Gulf is dedicated to nurturing the mental and physical health of its members in alignment with the UAE's National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.

ABOUT GIG GULF

GIG Gulf is part of the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), the #1 largest regional composite insurer in the Middle East and North Africa, with companies in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Emirates. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 4.5 billion as of 31 December 2021.

GIG Gulf is an ‘A’ rated regional insurer with a top 5 position in each of its markets. GIG Gulf has been present in the region for over 70 years with a strategic focus on both growth and investments and is a one stop shop offering a wide range of insurance products and services that cater to a broad variety of needs for corporates, SMEs and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. GIG Gulf also owns a 50% stake in GIG Saudi.

With a workforce of over 800 employees across 15 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers, GIG Gulf is a caring partner that encourages customers to achieve their goals and live an inspiring and fulfilling life. Obsessed with customer feedback and continuously evolving to become the region’s digital insurer of reference, GIG Gulf is also focused on making a difference for customers, partners, and communities through strong CSR commitments.

Recognised as a leading insurance brand, GIG Gulf has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products, most recently winning the 2022 Health Insurer of the Year award, by MENA IR for the second year in a row, and winning two awards at the Global Economics Awards 2022 under the Best Non-Life Insurance Company and Most Customer Centric Insurance Company categories.

ABOUT HEALTH ON TRACK

GIG Gulf's Health on Track is revolutionizing employee wellness in the region by offering an all-encompassing toolkit for disease prevention and management. Through its ground-breaking 4-pillar structure, the program integrates Preventative Care to educate and empower members, One-Click Care providing 24/7 access to GP’s and psychologists, Sustainable Care for chronic condition management, and Comprehensive Care to support those with critical illness. From annual wellness summits to access to healthcare professionals through the click of a button, Health on Track empowers members with knowledge and tools for healthier choices. The result? Enhanced wellbeing, reduced healthcare costs, and greater productivity. Chart your path from wellness to wellbeing with Health on Track. #GIGHealthOnTrack

