Gross profit grew 27.1% YoY to AED 308 million in Q1-2025.

Ghitha subsidiary Al Ain Farms signed an SPA to acquire Al Jazira Poultry Farm.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ghitha Holding PJSC (“Ghitha” or the “Group”; ADX: Ghitha), a diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, has announced its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2025.

The Group delivered a strong start to the year, reporting revenue of AED 1.35 billion in Q1-2025, representing a 7.2% increase compared to Q1-2024. The Group’s performance for the period reflects successful organic growth efforts, operational momentum, and contributions from recent acquisitions. Gross profit reached AED 307.9 million, up 27.1% YoY in Q1-2025, while operating profit rose 6.4% YoY to AED 76.8 million on the back of cost efficiencies and improved products mix during the period.

Commenting on the results, Falal Ameen, Ghitha Holding’s CEO, said: “Our first quarter results reflect Ghitha’s disciplined execution and strong foundations. The contribution of recent acquisitions to this quarter’s performance marks a tangible milestone in our acquisition strategy, and we’re excited about the future potential of our latest deal with Al Jazira Poultry Farm. Ghitha will continue to explore further opportunities aligned with its strategic vision, with active pipelines across the food segment.”

In March 2025, Al Ain Farms, a subsidiary of Ghitha Holding, signed a Share Purschase Agreement (SPA) to acquire Al Jazira Poultry Farm, a leading UAE-based poultry producer. This acquisition strengthens the Group’s position in the protein vertical and forms part of its broader strategy to expand across essential food segments. Moreover, the transaction builds on the Group’s successful acquisition of Arabian Farms completed last year.

Looking ahead, Ghitha will focus on technology implementation and digital innovation to elevate decision-making, streamline operations, and enhance competitiveness across its value chain. As the Group strengthens its position in food value streams, M&A will remain a core pillar, with an emphasis on operational integration, efficiencies, and maximizing value creation.