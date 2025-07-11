The Group joins the “Pack for Impact” initiative to assemble 2,000 school kits containing essential supplies, together with the support of UAE volunteers

Dubai, UAE: As part of its ongoing commitment to creating a positive impact in the communities where it operates, GFH Financial Group (GFH) today signed a partnership agreement with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to support the organization’s mission of providing children and youth with access to quality education.

The signing ceremony took place at Dubai Cares offices in Dubai, in the presence of Mr. Abdulla Ahmed AlShehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, Mrs. Sahar Qanati, Head of Corporate Communications at GFH, Mrs. Nawal AlNaji, Senior Manager of the Corporate Communications at GFH and Ms. Zainab Faraidooni, Deputy Director – Partnerships at Dubai Cares.

As part of the partnership, the Group announced its sponsorship of the “Pack for Impact” initiative, held under the “Volunteer Emirates” program by Dubai Cares. The activity is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Friday, July 11, at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, expecting to bring together more than 100 participants, including GFH employees and strategic partners such as GFH Partners, the Sheffield Private School, Belvedere British School and The Entertainer.

The event will see GFH team members as well as volunteers from across the UAE assembling 2,000 school kits that include stationery, notebooks, and other essential supplies to support children from low-income families across the UAE and ensure they are ready for the upcoming academic year.

GFH’s support underscores its firm commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development. The Group actively forges strategic partnerships with leading NGOs in the GCC, such as Dubai Cares, to broaden its CSR initiatives within the GCC and beyond.

On this occasion, Mrs. Sahar Qanati, Head of Corporate Communications at GFH Financial Group, commented: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Dubai Cares and to join such a meaningful initiative. At GFH we believe genuine impact happens where business and community intersect, and we consistently embrace initiatives that support education, empower youth and embed sustainability values. We also look forward to launching additional programs through this partnership that will deliver tangible social value across the region.”

Mr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “At Dubai Cares, we believe that every child deserves to start the school year feeling prepared and proud. GFH Financial Group’s support for our ‘Pack for Impact’ initiative helps ensure that children from low-income families in the UAE can begin the new academic year with dignity, confidence, and joy. We are grateful to GFH for their meaningful commitment to our cause and for empowering young learners with the tools they need to thrive. Together, we’re not just packing school kits - we’re opening doors to brighter learning journeys.”

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Treasury & Proprietary Investments, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investments in the U.S., Europe and U.K. GFH is listed on four stock exchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) where it is one of the most liquid and actively traded stocks.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 116 million individuals in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.