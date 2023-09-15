Leveraging Georgetown’s prestigious Executive MBA, the program unfolds over 20 months

Dubai, UAE- In the presence of H.E. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business today announced the launch of its new Executive Master of Business Administration (Executive MBA) program at the Dubai International Financial Center Academy. The Executive MBA is introduced for the first time in the UAE.

The Executive MBA Dubai program – the only program in the region from a top U.S. business school - seeks to take experiential learning to the next level, serving as a platform for senior decision-makers and executives to advance their international and regional business capabilities, and gain a deeper understanding of how to lead public or private organizations in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region and beyond.

Building on the success of Georgetown’s prestigious Executive MBA, a top-ranked US program by the Financial Times, and leveraging the expertise of Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business faculty in Washington, D.C., the course follows four broad areas: core foundations, regional expertise, future focus and immersive experiences. Spanning 20 months, the program covers a range of essential topics for senior administrators, including business and global affairs, public-private partnerships, business analytics, sustainability, future of work and FinTech. Graduates will become members of Georgetown University’s global network of more than 200,000 alumni.

The Georgetown Dubai Executive MBA office will be based in DIFC at the DIFC Academy, which works with the world’s most reputable institutions to offer a variety of academic and professional education programs designed to support the development of talent in DIFC and Dubai. The DIFC Academy provides access to best-in-class learning for undergraduates, post-graduates and executives. A total of 3,600 learners and graduates completed programs offered by the Academy in 2022.

Students in the Executive MBA Dubai program will study at the DIFC Academy and will complete three week-long residencies, including two on Georgetown’s campus in Washington, D.C., as well as networking opportunities with senior leaders, life-long learning, career coaching, mentoring programs and alumni engagement.

Unlike a typical MBA, which is designed to prepare students in the management of day-to-day business operations, the Executive MBA teaches existing leaders how to understand the different aspects of the organization from the c-suite level. A relatively new degree to the region, the Executive MBA Dubai directly contributes to the success of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, providing graduates either an advancement in their existing careers or the flexibility to pivot to a new one – in turn, building a knowledge-based economy and enhancing the position of the UAE as an attractive and influential economic hub.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “We are delighted to welcome McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University, to the DIFC Academy. The University’s presence complements DIFC’s efforts to continuously nurture its deep international pool of talent by providing access to best-in-class education as we continue to build capacity in the region and equip our future leaders.”

Robert Groves, Provost, Georgetown University, added: "Georgetown University has educated generations of world leaders since it was founded in 1789. Our continued focus on a rigorous academic experience, underpinned by a commitment to values and service to others, has prepared our graduates to take on the world's most challenging issues and make a true difference in the world. We are excited to establish our Executive MBA program in the United Arab Emirates, equipping graduates to help elevate the region at a time of great innovation."

“The Middle East, North Africa and South Asia have seen tremendous economic growth and innovation,” said Paul Almeida, Dean and William R. Berkley Chair at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. “The combination of opportunity found in Dubai for aspiring and established business leaders throughout the region and Georgetown University’s global reputation for academic excellence, global business and values provide a wonderful opportunity to launch a program that will impact the lives and careers of our students and the prosperity of the region.”

The first edition of the Georgetown McDonough University School of Business EMBA program in Dubai will commence in September 2023. Participants who successfully complete the program receive an MBA degree from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

According to the Financial Times, Georgetown University’s Executive MBA is ranked 11 in the United States. Georgetown's notable alumni include 13 Nobel Prize Laureates, 27 Rhodes Scholars, 32 Marshall Scholars, 33 Truman Scholars, 429 Fulbright Scholars, 2 U.S. Presidents, and 2 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, as well as international royalty and 14 foreign heads of state.

The university offers degree programs in forty-eight disciplines including business management, enrolling an average of 7,500 undergraduate and 10,000 post-graduate students from more than 135 countries.

Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business is located at the global intersection of business, policy, and international relations in the capital of the United States and draws upon its access to business, government, policy makers, nonprofits, and the diplomatic community, as well as the expertise of Georgetown’s other renowned schools, to bring an interdisciplinary and experiential approach to learning and scholarship.

Rooted in Georgetown’s Jesuit tradition, the school prepares undergraduates, graduate students, and participants in customized executive education courses to become globally minded, principled leaders ready to serve the common good.