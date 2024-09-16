Dubai, UAE: Four students from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) of Dubai recently secured prestigious internship opportunities with renowned automotive manufacturer, General Motors, to apply their technical talents in the workplace while pursuing their university studies. The collaboration between RIT Dubai and General Motors Africa and Middle East reflects the organizations’ shared goals to nurture the next generation of STEM talent and increase equitable access to skills and professional development in the field.

Senior industrial engineering students, Abdullah Adawi, Anas Nazzal, and Tala Hassouna, and psychology major, Shahd Salahat, embarked on their internships during the recent summer break, contributing to several projects across different departments, while developing new skills along the way.

Keen to step outside her comfort zone and explore a different aspect of the automotive business, Hassouna first set her sights on a role in marketing, before transitioning to an internship within the business development team. She explained, “I wanted to expand my experience and this role has allowed me to learn something completely new. I’ve conducted in depth analyses for GM regionally. So far, the experience has enhanced my analytical, presentation, and communication skills, which will be valuable in my future career.”

Also taking a significant departure from her comfort zone is Salahat, who has embarked on an internship with the GM Africa and Middle East’s marketing department as she enters her third year at RIT Dubai. She said, “I’ve been able to apply my studies in psychology to consider consumer behaviour and persuasion, to develop a site map and user journey for a website project. I never thought about working in a corporate environment, but this opportunity has opened my eyes to different career options beyond clinical psychology.”

For motor enthusiast Nazzal, an internship within the product development team was a dream opportunity to gain an insight into the industry. He said, “GM provides a very positive and welcoming environment, where I’ve received valuable training and developed my soft skills as well as my technical knowledge. Working on the company’s vehicle portfolio expansion has introduced me to new tools and techniques that I hope to take forward with a master’s in data analytics.”

“As a service operations intern, I’ve been involved in optimising the process to support and enhance parts delivery to the network of dealers. This hands-on application of my industrial engineering experience has improved my knowledge and allowed me to develop new skills in data software programs,” added Adawi.

The four interns’ experience at GM forms part of their Cooperative Education at RIT Dubai, which ensures that every student from every major spends at least six months of their degree program gaining meaningful work experience in industry.

Jack Uppal, President & Managing Director, GM Africa and Middle East said, “Our summer internship program is one of my personal favorite times of the year at the General Motors offices. It gives us all an optimistic look at what our future talent pool looks like, and the talent we got this year has been nothing short of promising, especially as we work with institutions in the region to shore up the talent pool in the areas of STEM. The interns that have joined us from RIT under our collaboration this year have added great value - with their dynamic ideas and commitment to their tasks as well as self-development. On behalf of the wider teams, I extend our best wishes to each of them for their bright futures and express our gratitude to RIT Dubai for their invaluable collaboration."

RIT Dubai President, Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf commented, “The Co-op employment experience provides students with an opportunity to put their educational theory into practice, enabling RIT Dubai graduates to stand out as candidates in the job market. We are delighted to work with global leaders like General Motors to help students learn, develop and make meaningful contributions to businesses in the UAE ecosystem. These prestigious partnerships reflect the calibre of RIT Dubai students and the career prospects they have to look forward to when they graduate.”

About RIT Dubai

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technological-focused universities with a storied 185 year history. Entering its next stage of growth in the region, RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its new $136 million state-of-the-art campus development, which will provide interactive learning space set over 129,000 square meters.

RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business and leadership, engineering, and computing. The curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program that helps students stand out in today’s highly competitive job market. RIT Dubai offers American degrees, and all of RIT’s programs are UAE Ministry accredited. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or at one of its other global campuses.

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for over 95 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

CONTACTS:

Diana Al Shafie

Corporate and Internal Communications GM Middle East

Email: diana.alshafie@gm.com