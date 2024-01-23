DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Legacy School in Dubai has been named among the world’s ‘Best Schools to Work’, earning Platinum certification from T4 Education for its outstanding leadership, working environment, and school culture.

Asha Alexander, Principal/CEO of GEMS Legacy School and Executive Leader – Climate Change at GEMS Education, said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition. A heartfelt thank you to our outstanding staff and students, who actively contribute to creating a vibrant community of excellence within our school.

“Their boundless enthusiasm and unwavering commitment forge a distinctive environment for growth and learning. Together, we persevere in cultivating a positive and inspiring learning space. Gratitude extends to every stakeholder for being the driving force behind our school’s enduring success.”

The Best School to Work programme is an independent, evidence-based mechanism to certify schools for their working environment. It involves teachers completing a detailed, anonymous survey to assess schools on four pillars: Leadership, Collaboration, School Environment, and Professional Wellness.

Survey responses are then weighted using an algorithm to produce a final score. Only the highest-scoring schools achieve certification under the Best School to Work programme.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Razan Abusabha, Account director, Four

Razan.Abusabha@four.agency