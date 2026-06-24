More than 11,000 GEMS students in the UAE to be trained for the most in demand technology jobs of the future over next three years

Secondary school students and alumni of GEMS Education Schools will gain access to University level digital skills programme and foundational certification in AI, data analytics, and cloud computing

Dubai, UAE – GEMS Education has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oracle to equip GEMS secondary students and alumni with futureproof, industry-recognised digital skills. As part of the collaboration, GEMS schools will participate in Oracle University’s Skills Development Initiative (SDI), which offers access to high-quality learning content and foundational certification in Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and cloud computing at no cost to learners.

In a first for Oracle University’s Skills Development Initiative, the programme is being extended to a private school network, bringing industry-grade learning experiences, typically oriented towards higher-education students and working professionals looking to upskill/reskill, directly into secondary education.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, said: "The future competitiveness of nations will be defined by their ability to develop digitally fluent, innovation-minded talent. In the UAE, technology, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy are central to the country's long-term vision, and education has a critical role to play in supporting that ambition. Through our partnership with Oracle, we are giving our secondary students access to industry-recognised learning experiences and credentials that have traditionally been available only at university or in the early stages of a professional career. This marks an important step in reimagining what school-based learning can look like in the age of AI and digital transformation. Together, we are helping build a future-ready talent pipeline that will enable young people to thrive in and contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy."

The collaboration enables GEMS to shift from general digital exposure to a structured upskilling model, focused on building foundational skills and empowering students to progress from awareness to capability to certification. To ensure measurable impact at scale, the MoU introduces clearly defined targets to upskill a minimum of 11,000 learners across the GEMS network over three years and certify 50% of the participants.

"The UAE is setting a global benchmark for how nations can prepare their citizens for an AI-driven future. By bringing Oracle University's Skills Development Initiative into secondary education for the first time, together with GEMS Education, we are helping students gain access to the same foundational technology skills and credentials that are increasingly valued by universities and employers worldwide. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to developing future-ready talent and ensuring young people are equipped to participate in, and help shape, the digital economy”, said Leopoldo Boado Lama, Senior Vice President – Middle East and Africa, Oracle.

As part of this programme, GEMS students and alumni can access Oracle MyLearn platform with structured, step-by-step progressive learning pathways that support continuous upskilling from foundation to advanced levels. The platform features high-demand essential courses on a diverse range of topics, including foundations of AI and generative AI, cloud computing fundamentals, data platforms and analytics, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications, such as ERP, HCM, and CX.

Oracle brings global expertise in enterprise technology, AI, and cloud solutions to the collaboration, helping students gain practical, industry-recognised skills and credentials while still at school. The agreement establishes a long-term, non-exclusive collaboration, creating flexibility for continued ecosystem expansion.

Participants can earn digital badges and can take several certification exam attempts for free. Once successfully certified, learners will gain industry-recognised credentials that will strengthen their university and career competitiveness.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

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Ambika Jadeja: ajadeja@webershandwick.com