Outstanding-rated school to benefit from host of enhancements over next two years



New additions include immersive student wellbeing centre opening in February 2024



First phase of brand-new purpose-built Middle School block to open in August 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Dubai American Academy (DAA), recently named ‘Best American Curriculum School in the UAE’ at the Top Schools Awards 2023, is set to benefit from a major addition that will see investment in a new student wellbeing centre, a new middle school building, increased sports facilities, an enhanced student canteen, and new sustainability elements added to the already state-of-the-art campus.

Carried out in phases over an extended period, work on the project is already in progress, with the first new additions coming online as early as January 2024. Further phases are expected to be ready by August 2024 and all work is scheduled to be completed in time for the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

Dr Ethan Hildreth, Superintendent/CEO, GEMS Dubai American Academy, said: “The scope and intended impact of this premium plus design is truly remarkable. I have had the privilege of being involved with extraordinary building projects around the world, and our DAA project is exemplary in vision and purpose.

“Our advanced facilities support highest-level learning both inside and outside the classroom while providing purpose-built space for current and future students. Our collaborative approach results in learning spaces designed by educators, for students. After seven years in our current building, I am excited about this important next step as we remain on the leading edge of international education.”

To date, the Outstanding-rated American and IB curriculum school has already seen numerous recent enhancements to its facilities and provision, including three new Elementary play areas, an expanded canteen, and additional learning spaces including a new Elementary School Maker Space as well as rooms for instruction, professional development, collaboration, and student support.

The next major milestone in DAA’s evolution is the opening of the ‘WISE Centre for Wellbeing’. This brand-new complex at the front of the school building features an indoor amphitheatre, technologically advanced learning areas, and immersive support for students. It is also where the school is set to bury a special ‘time capsule’ as part of its upcoming 25th anniversary celebrations.

Also expected to be ready by January 2024 is a major enhancement of the school’s dining area for students, complete with climate-controlled seating area and a fully equipped hot meal service kitchen. This will enable DAA to widen its food options and service for all divisions, increasing the choice of nutritious and delicious meals available to pupils.

The new purpose-built DAA Middle School block is being developed in two phases adjacent to DAA’s current building. The first phase is expected to be completed by August 2024, with the second completed by the start of the following academic year.

The purpose-built Middle School block will allow DAA to future proof students’ learning with bespoke teaching spaces, common rooms, a new canteen, a research library, outdoor green spaces, outdoor dining and study areas, as well as specialist sports facilities including six tennis courts and padel courts.

In addition, the project will allow all DAA students to experience dedicated Elementary, Middle School, and High School spaces.

Founded in 1997, DAA has been consistently rated Outstanding by KHDA since 2011. All upcoming enhancements to the school’s provision are aimed at greatly enriching the learning environment at DAA, ensuring students continue to thrive in a balanced classroom with outstanding facilities to match, while allowing more students to benefit from DAA’s exceptional education.

