News Summary:

Organizations in UAE are navigating the challenges posed by AI, particularly the risks associated with generative AI deployment.

Cybersecurity complexity and skills shortages remain a challenge.

While AI provides limitless opportunities, the industry needs to dramatically simplify how enterprises deploy, manage, and secure AI to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape.

Dubai, UAE – According to Cisco’s 2025 Cybersecurity Readiness Index, a total of 30% of organizations in UAE have achieved the 'Mature' or ‘Progressive’ levels of readiness required to effectively withstand today’s cybersecurity threats. This represents an improvement from last year's Index, however further efforts are required to address cybersecurity preparedness as hyperconnectivity and AI introduce new complexities for security practitioners.

AI is revolutionizing security and escalating threat levels, with 93% of organizations in the country having faced AI-related incidents last year. However, only 62% of respondents are confident their employees fully understand AI-related cybersecurity threats, and only 57% believe their teams fully grasp how malicious actors are using AI to execute sophisticated attacks. This awareness gap leaves organizations critically exposed.

AI is compounding an already challenging threat landscape. In the last year, over half of organizations (55%) suffered cyberattacks, hindered by complex security frameworks with siloed point solutions. The top three types of cybersecurity incidents include malware (76%), phishing attacks (59%), and data breaches by malicious actors (47%). Ransomware attacks were mentioned by 39% of respondents.

Fady Younes, Managing Director for Cybersecurity at Cisco Middle East, Africa, Türkiye, Romania and CIS, said: “As AI reshapes our world, it brings an entirely new class of risks at an unprecedented scale, putting even more pressure on infrastructure and those who defend it.” He added: “Our region’s leadership in AI adoption is remarkable, paving the way for a dynamic future where innovative, AI-driven cybersecurity measures are critical for enhancing and protecting our digital landscape. Cisco is committed to support organizations in the region in enhancing their digital resilience by prioritizing AI solutions, streamlining security architecture, and addressing talent shortages. Today, preparedness is key to ensuring that businesses remain relevant and can thrive in the AI era.”

The Index evaluates companies’ readiness across five pillars – Identity Intelligence, Network Resilience, Machine Trustworthiness, Cloud Reinforcement, and AI Fortification – and encompasses 31 solutions and capabilities. Based on a double-blind survey of 8,000 private sector security and business leaders in 30 global markets, including 202 in the UAE, respondents detailed their deployment stages for each solution. Companies were then categorized into four readiness stages: Beginner, Formative, Progressive, and Mature.

Findings

Cybersecurity preparedness in the UAE remains alarmingly low, especially as 75% of respondents anticipate business disruptions from cyber incidents within the next 12 to 24 months. Further:

AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity: An impressive 96% of organizations use AI to understand threats better, 93% for threat detection, and 77% for recovery, underscoring AI's vital role in strengthening cybersecurity strategies.

An impressive 96% of organizations use AI to understand threats better, 93% for threat detection, and 77% for recovery, underscoring AI's vital role in strengthening cybersecurity strategies. Generative AI (GenAI) Deployment Risks: GenAI tools are widely adopted, with 45% of employees using approved third-party tools. However, 20% have unrestricted access to public GenAI, and 54% of IT teams are unaware of employee interactions with GenAI, underscoring major oversight challenges.

GenAI tools are widely adopted, with 45% of employees using approved third-party tools. However, 20% have unrestricted access to public GenAI, and 54% of IT teams are unaware of employee interactions with GenAI, underscoring major oversight challenges. Shadow AI Concerns: 33% of organizations lack confidence in detecting unregulated AI deployments, or shadow AI, posing significant cybersecurity and data privacy risks.

33% of organizations lack confidence in detecting unregulated AI deployments, or shadow AI, posing significant cybersecurity and data privacy risks. Unmanaged Device Vulnerability: Within hybrid work models, 88% of organizations face increased security risks as employees access networks from unmanaged devices. This is exacerbated by using unapproved Gen AI tools.

Within hybrid work models, 88% of organizations face increased security risks as employees access networks from unmanaged devices. This is exacerbated by using unapproved Gen AI tools. Investment Priorities Shift: While almost all (98%) organizations plan to upgrade their IT infrastructure in the next 12-24 months, only 9% allocate more than 20% of their IT budget to cybersecurity. This finding suggests an opportunity for enhanced investment in comprehensive defense strategies, as the pace of threats continues to rise.

While almost all (98%) organizations plan to upgrade their IT infrastructure in the next 12-24 months, only 9% allocate more than 20% of their IT budget to cybersecurity. This finding suggests an opportunity for enhanced investment in comprehensive defense strategies, as the pace of threats continues to rise. Complex Security Postures: Over four in five (81%) organizations report that their complex security infrastructures, dominated by the deployment of more than 10 point security solutions, are hampering their ability to respond to threats swiftly and effectively.

Over four in five (81%) organizations report that their complex security infrastructures, dominated by the deployment of more than 10 point security solutions, are hampering their ability to respond to threats swiftly and effectively. Talent Shortage Impedes Progress: A staggering 87% of respondents identify the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals as a major challenge, with 57% reporting more than 10 positions to fill.

To tackle today’s cybersecurity challenges, organizations in the UAE must invest in AI-driven solutions, simplify security infrastructures, and enhance AI threat awareness. Prioritizing AI for threat detection, response, and recovery is essential, as is addressing talent shortages and mitigating risks from unmanaged devices and shadow AI.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all.