Facility will showcase Geely’s impressive range of ICE and all new electric vehicles to customers in Sharjah

AGMC will continue to build Geely sales and service network, with a further facility to come in the Northern Emirates and Abu Dhabi later in 2023

Sharjah, UAE: AGMC, the official distributor of Geely Auto in the UAE, has launched a new showroom and after-sales centre for Geely vehicles in the emirate of Sharjah. The launch marks the second facility for Geely in the UAE after the highly successful launch of the Dubai showroom earlier this year, which has enjoyed sales of over 1000 units since the start of operations. The new facility serves to establish Geely’s initial presence in the Northern Emirates, reaching customers in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

The Sharjah dealership makes a strong statement on Geely AGMC’s commitment to the UAE market, with plans to further develop the Geely sales and service network across the Emirates with additional facilities to come in the Northern Emirates and Abu Dhabi later this year. At launch, the upmarket and contemporary new showroom will showcase the attractive design, advanced features and exceptional safety and reliability of three popular Geely vehicles: the intelligent SUV Coolray, the stylish sedan Emgrand and the pioneering EV Geometry C, with further models set to be unveiled in the coming months.

Speaking at the launch, Jan Felton, Managing Director of Albatha Holding said: “We are excited to launch this impressive new facility, which enable our customers in Sharjah to experience the stylish and desirable range of passenger cars, SUVs and EVs featuring advanced technologies and premium design that Geely Auto has to offer. We are deeply committed to serving our customers across the UAE with the same level of service that they have come to expect from AGMC, which is why we have invested heavily in this upmarket facility to properly showcase the Geely Auto range in a fitting environment, and serve Geely owners in Sharjah with a superior customer experience in every way.”

The Exceptional Range from Geely

Geely Coolray is a B segment SUV which offers a perfect combination of design, power, technology and safety. As one of the most popular compact SUVs in the region, Coolray has been designed to deliver an all-round driving experience, and it boasts best-in-class on-board powertrain and cutting-edge technologies such as powerful Engine, BMA Architecture and L2 level ADAS functions.

The Emgrand is a sedan offering a comfortable driving experience with elegant wide-body Hella flush design, skyline rhythmic taillight and world-class BMA architecture. Finally, Geometry C, the fully electric car that offers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles featuring industry-leading battery, motor and electric control technologies that can easily cope with a variety of driving scenarios, offering an extraordinarily long battery life and driving range.

-Ends-

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for almost 50 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. AGMC added Geely Auto to its portfolio in April 2023, with a rapid expansion of its sales and service network planned across the UAE to establish the brand as a powerful player in the mainstream automotive market. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to AGMC's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.3 million vehicles in 2022, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past ten consecutive years.