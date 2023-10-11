Facility implements advanced digital and intelligent technologies to strengthen aftersales support network for Geely customers across the Middle East

Location in Dubai with strong transport links to Jebel Ali Port ensures rapid delivery of spare parts for Geely’s entire range of passenger cars, SUVs and EVs

Dubai, UAE: Geely AGMC has celebrated the launch of a new Geely Parts Distribution Centre in Dubai which will further elevate the aftersales support network for Geely vehicles across the UAE and the entire GCC region. With “efficiency, agility, and intelligence” as its core principles, the state-of-the-art parts facility will ensure swift parts delivery to the various emirates as well as dealership partners in up to 35 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The new facility implements advanced digital and intelligent technologies to improve supply chain processes and response speeds to improve the logistics network. In terms of warehouse management, every process from storage to delivery has been strictly certified and analysed for maximum efficiency, in line with the current standards of the digitalised logistics industry.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO – New Ventures at Albatha Automotive, said: “Leveraging its location in Dubai with strong transportation links to Jebel Ali Port, Geely’s new Parts Delivery Centre is ready to supply spare parts for the entire range of Geely vehicles available to our customers in the United Arab Emirates, thus ensuring faster, better, and more comprehensive support for the needs of Geely owners. From the stylish Emgrand sedan to the Coolray urban SUV, the technologically advanced Geometry C electric SUV, and the premium and desirable Monjaro SUV, we can ensure that our customers are being served in the best possible way.”

Alex GU, Vice President – Geely Auto Middle East added: “At Geely, our focus is on working with our dealership partners in the Middle East to ensure an exceptional ownership experience for Geely customers. With this new Parts Distribution Centre, we can offer more comfortable, professional and efficient services through the application of digital and intelligent technologies to improve parts supply, response speed, and operational processes. We will continue to work with our regional partners like AGMC to create more possibilities for Geely to enhance our localised logistics network in the Middle East region.”

The establishment of the new Parts Distribution Centre marks the acceleration of Geely’s efforts to strengthen their sales and aftersales network in the Middle East and Africa, as well as provide superior quality and high efficiency in their after-sales service to customers across the region. This follows an agreement signed in Q1 2023 with AGMC to become the official distributor for the Geely Auto range of passenger vehicles in the United Arab Emirates, as part of an ongoing strategy to strengthen Geely’s dealership network in the Middle East.

AGMC is one of the most prestigious automotive dealerships in the UAE, with an outstanding reputation for strong sales and after-sales service spanning almost half a century, and are dedicated to establishing Geely Auto as one of the UAE’s most popular automotive brands.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for almost 50 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. AGMC added Geely Auto to its portfolio in April 2023, with a rapid expansion of its sales and service network planned across the UAE to establish the brand as a powerful player in the mainstream automotive market. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to AGMC's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.3 million vehicles in 2022, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past ten consecutive years.