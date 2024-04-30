Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - A ground-breaking alliance that propels Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery (FAMCO) KSA to the forefront of Saudi Arabia's commercial vehicle landscape. FAMCO KSA has inked a strategic partnership with Ashok Leyland, a global giant and the fourth largest bus manufacturer worldwide. This collaboration marks a major milestone in FAMCO’s roadmap to rapid business expansion across the region.

Ashok Leyland is an established, formidable brand with a major market share within the bus and truck segment. Globally, the manufacturer is present in over 50 countries, offering a wide range of commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses, and special vehicles, catering to critical economic sectors such as logistics, construction, and public transportation.

"In our pursuit to continuously enhance customer experience and broaden our offerings, we are thrilled to welcome Ashok Leyland, a globally recognized brand, to Riyadh. This alliance not only strengthens our commitment to providing the highest level of service and support to our customers but also signifies a significant step forward in our mission to offer a diverse range of solutions tailored to meet their evolving needs," said Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment (FAMCO & Commercial Vehicles).

In the dynamic landscape of Saudi Arabia, FAMCO KSA and Ashok Leyland are well-placed to become integral players. Spurred by the Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is fast-progressing towards an unprecedented economic transformation and growth, with industry analysts expecting the country’s commercial vehicle market to nearly double from U$ 16.76 billion in 2022 to US$ 30.93 billion in 20301.

The collaboration is a clear demonstration of FAMCO’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and playing a pivotal role in the regional market.

FAMCO KSA encourages interested parties to stay tuned for further announcements regarding the opening of its new showroom, which will be communicated through FAMCO KSA's official website and social media channels.

For more information, please visit https://www.famco-international.com/en-sa/

About Famco KSA

Established in 2011, Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery (FAMCO) KSA, is a leading provider of products and services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specializing in the construction and power sectors. As the exclusive distributor for industry heavyweights such as Volvo, Everdigm, CompAir, AGG, and SDLG, Famco KSA offers top-tier solutions to its clients.

Recently, Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery (FAMCO) KSA, has expanded into the transportation industry through a strategic partnership with Ashok Leyland in Riyadh. Famco KSA’s commitment to quality and innovation drives them to introduce a new range of solutions, including trucks and buses.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

1Source: Market Research

