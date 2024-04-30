Dubai: Cheval Collection’s newest property in the Middle East – Cheval Maison - Expo City Dubai – will open in early 2025 as part of the UK-based, award-winning, hospitality company’s expansion in the region.

Cheval Maison - Expo City Dubai, sister property to Cheval Maison -The Palm Dubai, will be one of Cheval Collection’s largest properties, with 150 luxury hotel apartments, including studios, one-and two-bedroom units and two royal suites.

Located alongside the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai is a repurpose of the showpiece Leadership Pavilion that hosted world leaders during EXPO 2020 and COP28. It is currently undergoing a full refurbishment.

Mohammed S Alawadhi, Managing Director, Cheval Collection, said: “We are delighted to launch another property in Dubai in line with our continued growth and evolution in the Middle East. As Cheval Maison - The Palm Dubai celebrates a tremendous first year of operation, we are anticipating the same success from our upcoming opening in Dubai’s prestigious Expo City.

“Cheval Maison - Expo City Dubai is a key milestone in our business expansion, reinforcing our commitment to the region – and our role in contributing to government tourism goals. Dubai is firmly established as a world-leading, pioneering tourism hub, and we are proud to be part of the city’s growth, diversification and accomplishments. We look forward to continued success at Cheval Maison - The Palm, opening in Expo City Dubai, and to further expansion in the Middle East.”

Cheval Maison - Expo City Dubai will bear all the hallmarks of the much-loved brand: a strategic, vibrant location, luxury home-from-home accommodation, high-end fitness facilities, great dining options and convenient transport links. The property will feature a rooftop pool, meetings and events spaces as well as a restaurant and bar, brasserie and coffee shop - all within a stone’s throw of the Expo City Metro station.

Cheval Collection, which is exhibiting at Arabian Travel Market (6-9 May) currently operates 800 luxury apartments across 13 properties in London, Edinburgh and Dubai.

