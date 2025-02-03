Gulf Business Machines (GBM), a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, has been selected by Landmark Hospitality to deliver comprehensive IT managed services for the hospitality business operations across the GCC over the next three years. The strategic partnership will see GBM oversee the complete IT infrastructure and end-user managed services for Landmark Leisure, Fitness First and Foodmark locations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

By outsourcing its IT infrastructure management to GBM, Landmark Hospitality aims to streamline daily IT operations, enabling the company to focus on growth and maintain cutting-edge technology. The partnership will leverage GBM’s expertise in managed services, providing round-the-clock proactive monitoring, automation, and end-to-end process improvements governed by best practices.

The agreement also ensures that Landmark Hospitality will benefit from Service Level Agreement (SLA)-based services and IT Service Management tools aligned with the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework for Enterprise Services. The services provided by GBM will encompass all aspects of in-house IT infrastructure management, offering greater control, visibility, and agility for Landmark Hospitality.

Ossama El Samadoni, General Manager of GBM Dubai, said: “This new managed services agreement underscores GBM’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions that drive operational excellence and technological advancement across the GCC. By leveraging our expertise and comprehensive service offerings, we aim to empower Landmark Hospitality to optimize their IT operations, allowing them to focus on strategic growth and enhancing the guest experience.”

Pankaj Roongta, CFO of Landmark Hospitality, stated: “Our partnership with GBM marks a pivotal move towards optimizing our technology investments and enhancing cost-efficiency across operations. With GBM managing our IT infrastructure, we can redirect resources to key strategic initiatives that drive our long-term growth, ensuring we deliver sustained value to our stakeholders.”

The strategic alliance between GBM and Landmark Hospitality aims to set a standard for IT managed services in the hospitality industry, with a focus on driving innovation, enhancing agility, and achieving operational excellence.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 30 years of experience, 7 offices and over 1500 employees across the region, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the region’s broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security and services. We have nurtured partnerships since 1990 with the world’s leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customer’s specific, complex and diverse business needs.

Some of our strategic partners in the Gulf include IBM as their sole distributor throughout the GCC (excluding Saudi Arabia and selected IBM product and services), Cisco as a Gold Partner (the highest level of certification at Cisco), and VMware as a Premier Partner (the highest partner status within VMware).

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, Landmark Group has grown to become one of the largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with presence across 17 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India and Southeast Asia. Based in the UAE since 1990, the Group owns and operates 22 established homegrown brands across an extensive network of more than 2,200 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet.

Landmark Group's success is driven by its diverse portfolio of established brands, across multiple retail categories, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries and electronics. These include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar and Easybuy.

Beyond retail, Landmark Group has diversified into the leisure, fitness and hospitality sectors with brands like Fitness First, Citymax, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran and Carluccio’s.

The Group boasts unparalleled logistics capabilities, owning the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub - Omega Logistics and Logistiq, which offers state-of-the-art third-party logistics services.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value and achieving customer satisfaction throughout its comprehensive product range.

The company has a dedicated workforce of more than 53,000 employees and continues to be certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) since 2017.