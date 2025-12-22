Cairo – As part of its commitment to delivering comprehensive mobility solutions and enhancing full-service car rental offerings for major corporations in the Egyptian market, GB Auto Rental, a leading operational leasing and car rental company – a subsidiary of GB Capital – announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt. The renewed contract extends the collaboration until 2030 and includes the supply of 626 additional new passenger vehicles, including 50 buses, having a total value exceeding EGP 500 million.

This expansion provides full-service vehicle leasing for Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt, one of the largest distribution fleets in Egypt, reflecting the company's continued confidence in GB Auto Rental's efficiency and service quality.

With this renewal, the total fleet supplied by GB Auto Rental to Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt since the partnership began in 2020 reaches 1,326 vehicles. The fleet comprises a diverse range of vehicles catering to various operational needs as well as executive transportation requirements.

The new expansion includes the provision of 50 modern buses dedicated to transporting over 600 Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt employees across Cairo, Giza, and Delta governorates, enhancing the company's internal transportation system efficiency while supporting employee comfort and safety.

Hesham Helmy, Managing Director of GB Auto Rental, stated: "Our partnership with Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt is one of the most prominent success stories in the fleet management sector in the Egyptian market, built on mutual trust and a commitment to quality."

He added: "Despite market challenges in securing various vehicle types, GB Auto Rental has proven its ability to source and supply different vehicle categories quickly and efficiently to meet our clients' requirements. The contract renewal until 2030 represents renewed confirmation of our distinguished service level and the significant trust that Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt places in our company."

Eng. Samer El Hamalawi, Head of Supply Chain at Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt, expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation with GB Auto Rental, emphasizing that the relationship between both parties represents a successful model of long-term partnership.

He explained: "Since our partnership with GB Auto Rental that began in 2020, the company has demonstrated its commitment to providing integrated and reliable mobility solutions that support Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt's operations across various governorates. Renewing cooperation until 2030 represents a natural extension of this strategic relationship, which is based on efficiency, professionalism, and rapid response to our operational needs."

GB Auto Rental continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for major corporations in Egypt by delivering high-quality services that support operational efficiency and sustainable growth for its clients.