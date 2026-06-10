Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: GAIA BioMaterials (GAIA), a global leader in biodegradable and compostable bioplastic compounds, has received final confirmation of its European patent for PLA-free film extrusion materials.

The patent approval comes at a time of significant change for the plastics and packaging industry across the GCC, where manufacturers are adapting to evolving sustainability regulations, including restrictions on single-use plastic products, while also facing increasing raw material costs driven by global market conditions.

Commenting on what the patent means for this region, Soraya Narfeldt, CEO of RA Group PLC, the exclusive distributor of GAIA BioMaterials in the GCC, said: “For the GCC, the timing of this patent confirmation could not be better. Single-use plastic restrictions are already being implemented across the region, while the cost of conventional plastic raw materials has risen sharply on the back of global oil prices. For manufacturers looking for alternatives, GAIA’s biodegradable compounds are proven, protected, and in many cases now cost-competitive with the materials they replace.”

She added that the market conversation is no longer driven solely by sustainability objectives and regulatory compliance. Increasingly, manufacturers are also evaluating alternative materials based on their commercial viability, making innovative biodegradable solutions a practical business decision alongside an environmental one.

The patent, originally filed back in 2020, covers a new line of compounds that do not rely on PLA for their properties. Instead, it substitutes PLA with a unique blend of biodegradable and compostable polymers and minerals. Compounds based on the patent are already in use for applications such as carrier bags, fruit and vegetable bags, waste bags, and medical aprons, with several more under development or consideration.

“We are very pleased with the final confirmation for this patent,” says Peter Stenström, CEO at GAIA, “I know the effort that has gone into it; it reflects the people in our R&D department, and the work they are capable of.”

The confirmation of the European patent further strengthens GAIA’s position as a technology leader in biodegradable and compostable materials. Through its partnership with RA Group PLC, customers across the GCC will have access to innovative, IP-protected materials that are already being used in commercial applications and are increasingly aligned with the region’s environmental and economic priorities.

As demand continues to grow for sustainable packaging and disposable products, the patent represents another milestone in GAIA’s commitment to delivering next-generation biodegradable solutions that combine performance, compliance, and commercial competitiveness.

Ali Jalliko, Sales Manager at RA Group PLC, noted that many manufacturers and procurement teams are actively seeking solutions that can be implemented without compromising product performance, supply reliability, or certification requirements. GAIA’s patented technology provides a commercially proven platform that addresses these requirements while supporting both regulatory compliance and sustainability targets.

“Manufacturers across the GCC are looking for compliant alternatives that do not force a trade-off on performance or cost. GAIA is that alternative. With conventional plastics more expensive than ever and the regulatory direction clear, the case for switching has never been stronger.”, He added.

About RA International

Founded in 2004, RA International helps clients Deliver. Regardless. in remote and challenging locations. Our mission is to simplify project success for organisations that aim to make a difference.

Through construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services, we ensure projects succeed even in unfamiliar countries, remote locations, and post-conflict zones.

With offices around the world, RA works with UN agencies, Western governments, and global corporations to deliver reliable, practical solutions in the most challenging environments.

About Gaia Biomaterials

GAIA Biomaterials manufacture Biodolomer. A compostable material that has most of the qualities of plastic – but not the disadvantages.

It is compostable, very low in CO2 and leaves no micro plastics or plastic pollution. Biodolomer is used for a large number of applications and can be used with most production techniques used for plastic.

The company is based in Helsingborg, Sweden and has a number of Bioplastic patents. It was founded in 2015 by Åke Rosén, widely regarded as one of the world's leading packaging materials scientists over the decades.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: ajalliko@raints.com