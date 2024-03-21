A record 112 million passengers and 815,000 flights were recorded in Saudi Arabia in 2023, a 26% increase on 2022 and 8% above 2019 levels.

Low-cost-carriers (LCC) have driven growth in the Kingdom, increasing their domestic market share to 44% and international market share to 32% - more than double pre-pandemic levels.

Madinah Airport has announced an expansion to double in size to 17 million passengers, with Saudia also announcing an expansion of Madinah operations to service the province.

Madinah, Saudi Arabia: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced outstanding progress in the Kingdom’s air traffic performance in 2023 with a significant growth in flights, passenger numbers and connectivity.

As a result of the measures being implemented through the Saudi Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom saw the total number of flights increase 16% from 701,290 to 814,995 and the number of passengers rise 26% from 88 million to 112 million in 2023, well above pre-pandemic levels. In addition, 2023 saw Saudi Arabia expand its air connectivity to reach 148 destinations with at least 52 flights to and from the Kingdom.

Low-cost carriers drove most growth in passenger traffic, increasing domestic market share from 27% to 44%. The significant rise stresses the evolving preferences of travelers in the domestic market, and greater competition, choice and value on offer within the market. Internationally, the LCC’s market share has also doubled from 16% pre-pandemic to 32% in 2023.

GACA President H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said:

“The exceptional 2023 air traffic figures are a testament to the strategic vision reflected in the Saudi Aviation Strategy, positioning the Kingdom to lead in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is now more connected to the world than ever before, delivering record double-digit growth in flights and passengers carried during 2023.”

“Saudi Arabia is creating unprecedented opportunities for global aviation and the private sector. Today’s announcements pave the way for further growth, with the Madinah Airport doubling its capacity - reflecting the success of this Public-Private Partnership project.”

The 2023 performance figures were announced alongside several further growth initiatives at the 12th Saudi Aviation Strategy Steering Committee in Madinah. Madinah Airport announced a masterplan expansion that will double capacity from 8 to 17 million passengers per annum. Saudia announced that it will expand operations at Madinah airport, providing dedicated aircraft and greater capacity to support pilgrims and other travelers.

About the Saudi Aviation Strategy

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity from 99 to more than 250 destinations across 29 airports, triple annual passenger traffic to 330 million, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security.