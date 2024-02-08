ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates:– G42, the leading UAE-based technology group, announced its role as the AI headliner and Leading Partner at this year’s World Governments Summit. G42 and its Portfolio Companies will engage in conversations alongside international leaders about the future of AI and its role on a global scale.

The annual World Governments Summit convenes governments, international organizations and business figureheads to identify ways to propel international cooperation and transform governments via innovation and technological advancements. G42 and its Portfolio Companies are uniquely positioned to engage in these conversations given their cross-industry expertise and specialized AI applications that can be adopted by decision-makers worldwide.

In 2024, the Summit will discuss the theme of “Shaping Future Governments,” where political leaders, international organizations, and private sector entities from around the globe will identify solutions for current and future social, economic, political challenges. G42 will drive the conversation, with executives from its ecosystem participating in discussions focused on responsible AI, healthcare advancements, the future of mobility, scientific discoveries, and government services.

Attending G42 executives and the discussions they are part of include:

Peng Xiao, G42 Group CEO: “Every year, the World Governments Summit brings together the world’s most eminent thought leaders and officials to bolster international cooperation to power meaningful change. As a global leader in AI innovation, G42, along with our Portfolio Companies, is proud to play a prominent role in this year’s Summit as we collectively discuss ways to propel humanity forward through disruptive technologies.”

The World Governments Summit will take place in Dubai from February 12 to 14, 2024.

