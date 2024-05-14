Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Tribute Portfolio – part of Marriott Bonvoy’s growing collection of characterful, independent hotels - welcomes its first hotel in the Middle East with the launch of The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Dubai. Offering the ultimate urban escape within the emerging Jumeriah Village Circle (JVC) neighbourhood, the hotel marries the bustling energy of city life with the tranquil allure of a beach retreat.

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle captures the essence of Dubai's contemporary pulse and provides easy access to key landmarks and attractions including world-class sports venues and golf courses such as The Els Club and Jumeriah Golf Estates, which hosts the DP World Tour Championship. The JVC district community-centric design fosters a sense of belonging, with a wide range of amenities including parks, schools, and recreational facilities for residents and visitors alike.

“Launching the first Tribute Portfolio Hotel in the Middle East in this dynamic destination is a landmark moment for this growing brand,” says Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium & Select Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, “The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle hotel exemplifies the Tribute Portfolio brand focus on exceptional design and sincere service, offering guests unparalleled experiences that resonate with the vibrant spirit of Dubai.”

"We are thrilled to introduce The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio," commented Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group. "The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle is recognised as one of Dubai’s leading lifestyle properties, a fact underlined by its enduring popularity among repeat guests. Joining the Tribute Portfolio enables us to leverage Marriott’s powerful network and renowned loyalty programme, enhancing our visibility and accessibility to international travellers seeking an authentic and memorable stay in Dubai."

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle embraces a vibrant and contemporary colour palette inspired by nature’s beauty, with carefully designed interiors and intricate detailing found throughout the hotel. Each of the 491 bespoke guestrooms provide guests with a relaxing sanctuary after a busy day exploring the city or attending to business. The hotel also features 26 boutique suites, such as the TFC Horizon Suite featuring a private plunge pool and terrace offering stunning views of the cityscape.

Guests of The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle will have access to the Mediterranean-inspired Soluna Beach Club on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, featuring sun loungers, cabanas, swimming pools and private beach access. After a day of inspiring adventures, guests can also unwind at the Rayya Wellness Spa with expert therapists who offer a selection of rejuvenating treatments and massage therapies, including a variety of facial treatments tailored to meet diverse needs and preferences.

The culinary offerings at The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle provide guests with a diverse range of dining experiences to satisfy every taste. Santè Ria, situated on the 29th and 30th floors, stands out as a distinctive culinary destination in Dubai, offering authentic South American cuisine in a lively and dynamic setting. With expansive views spanning from Dubai to the coastline, the restaurant offers live entertainment and a rich selection of food and beverage options inspired by South American and Caribbean flavours. Village Bistro presents international buffet selections, live BBQ, and pizza stations, ensuring a feast for all senses. For a more relaxed atmosphere, the Pool Bar boasts one of the UAE's largest screens, showcasing live sports and events alongside refreshing beverages and live entertainment year-round. Additionally, Risen Cafe & Artisanal Bakery, located on the lobby level, features locally sourced and handcrafted offerings, including the hotel's signature coffee blend.

The hotel boasts an array of distinctive amenities such as an inviting outdoor swimming pool and fully equipped fitness centre, as well as a convenient business centre and complimentary local shuttles to and from the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall.

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, a Tribute Portfolio hotel participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy Members will earn points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other properties across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalisation and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information, please visit Marriott.com

About Tribute Portfolio®

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With nearly 120 hotels in more than 25 countries and territories around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Ermita in Cartagena and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore; to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Bellyard in Atlanta and Hotel Riomar in Ibiza, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality, offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. For more information, please visit www.tributeportfolio.com and stay connected on Instagram, X, and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok

