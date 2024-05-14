The initiative was announced at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2024 where M42 is participating as the Foundation Partner

The hybrid cord blood bank is part of the Abu Dhabi Biobank, which will include pan human and tumor biobank in its next phase of expansion

The biobank will collect and preserve a newborn’s stem cells at birth, which serve as a ‘bio repair kit’ for potentially lifesaving treatments, from both public and private donors

Research from the Abu Dhabi Biobank will equip the UAE with an advanced strategy to combat life-threatening and highly prevalent diseases like thalassemia, sickle cell disease and cancer

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH),the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, and M42, a global tech-enabled health powerhouse, have collaborated to launch a groundbreaking initiative and strategic priority, the Abu Dhabi Biobank, with its first offering being the region’s largest hybrid cord blood bank. Reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a leading destination for life sciences, the initiative aims to shorten waiting times for treatment, increase therapeutic access for patients, improve survival rates and reduce the economic burden on governments.

Announced at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2024 where M42 is participating as the Foundation Partner, the Abu Dhabi Biobank is part of the emirate’s vision of building a unique global biobanking hub delivering invaluable data assets for maximal impact on people’s health. It will be a key pillar of health transformation and aims to deliver excellence by creating a diverse, foundational, bio-asset that supports therapeutic treatments, life science research for medical innovation, novel drug discovery targets and disease prevention, to deliver the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative healthcare for all.

The service will be introduced across four leading healthcare entities committed to maternal and child health across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Prospective parents can avail themselves of this service at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, Corniche Hospital, Kanad Hospital, and hospitals as part of NMC Healthcare.

Her Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said, “The launch of the Abu Dhabi Biobank is poised to deliver biobanking excellence across the region. The wealth of biological and medical data amassed by the Biobank will serve as a catalyst for scientific breakthroughs, expediting drug discovery, thus contributing to the Emirate’s ability to find solutions for local and global health challenges. It will significantly impact clinical care and patient outcomes, with emphasis on cord-derived stem cell therapies and enable the delivery of local stem cell therapy. The Abu Dhabi Biobank’s ability to link cord blood, tissue, stem cells, and a wide range of normal and pathological human specimens with established large genomic, proteomics and clinical records, sets the scene for transformative and cutting-edge initiatives. Promising advancements in life sciences, this initiative further solidifies the Emirate’s position as an attractive destination for global health-tech giants, researchers and investors to collaborate and spearhead healthcare innovations.”

An important advancement for the nation's health ecosystem, the cord blood bank of Abu Dhabi Biobank will enable better care outcomes, build the nation’s self-sufficiency in meeting the urgent need for cord blood stem cells, and further enhance regional capabilities in research and innovation. Stem cells work like a ‘bio repair kit’, helping to heal, restore and replenish other cells that can be used in the treatment of certain hematological and immune system disorders, like leukemia, lymphoma and bone marrow diseases requiring a transplant.

With a capacity to store 100,000 cord blood samples and five million pan human samples, the biobank will create a rich diverse dataset that can provide ready and better matched hemopoietic stem cells globally. It aims to enhance community well-being through preventive measures and access to advanced, high-quality health services.

The cord blood bank facility of Abu Dhabi Biobank, situated in M42’s Omics Centre of Excellence, is equipped with state-of-the-art automated technology and best of its kind large capacity biobanking infrastructure that will preserve samples safely and securely, thereby making it viable for research and therapeutic use for 30 years.

Ashish Koshy, Group Chief Operating Officer, M42, said, “M42 is committed to advancing health by delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions for all. The Abu Dhabi Biobank will foster global innovation in therapy development, as it holds huge potential for regenerative medicine, aiding in rare disease treatment, genetic screening, early detection, and scientific research. We're proud to partner with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi on this initiative, and we look forward to collaborating with them and other healthcare providers to drive progress in health and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global life science hub.”

The cord blood bank locally collects and preserves umbilical cord cells, offering donors the choice of preserving a newborn’s stem cells at birth, for potentially lifesaving treatments, at no risk to them or their baby.

Expectant mothers can preserve their baby’s cord blood by opting for a completely safe, secure, painless, and non-intrusive process that can potentially save lives and help build a healthier nation. They will have the opportunity to preserve the stem cells as part of public or private banking, and benefit from this truly groundbreaking program.

Prospective parents can email cordblood@m42.ae, call 800 213 or visit www.m42.ae to learn more about the initiative.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week seeks to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and investment, and bring together researchers, policymakers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs across the global healthcare and life-science ecosystem.

Taking place between 13 May to 15 May 2024, ADGHW is a major government initiative hosted by DoH, which seeks to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and investment, and brings together researchers, policymakers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs across the global healthcare and life-science ecosystem. The always-on platform is witnessing a true gathering of pioneering minds and a powerful network of 5,000 attendees, 1,000 delegates, 200 speakers, and 100 exhibitors.

For more information please visit: https://www.adghw.com/

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care. The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.