Doha – Qatar: ELAN Media, Qatar’s leading advertising company, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its innovative Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) screens at select WOQOD petrol stations across Qatar in May 2024, following an exclusive partnership between ELAN Media and Qatar Fuel (WOQOD).

As part of the 10-year agreement, ELAN Media will spearhead the development and exclusive operation of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) at five strategically located WOQOD petrol stations at Wholesale Market, New Musherib, Wadi Al Banat, Al Hilal, and at Old Slata.

The newly installed DOOH screens will integrate cutting-edge technology, including InMotion, an analytics platform that was developed by ELAN Media, Ooredoo and Kido Dynamics. This technology will provide advertisers with near-real-time insights into campaign performance.

ELAN Media will manage the DOOH assets from its digital advertising hub, ELAN Live, a cloud-based campaign management software, ensuring seamless and secure operations.

Commenting on the launch, Jaber Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer at ELAN Group remarked: "We are thrilled to partner with Qatar Fuel (WOQOD) to bring our innovative digital advertising solutions to their petrol stations. The launch of our DOOH assets will deliver a blend of technology and creativity, as they are designed to engage consumers effectively and provide our clients with actionable data on their advertising campaigns, thanks to our partnerships with leading tech and telecom providers both in Qatar and globally.”

“The deployment of ELAN Media's Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) is a game-changer for our advertising efforts,” stated Saad Rashid Al-Muhannadi Managing Director and CEO at Qatar Fuel (WOQOD). He continued: "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to utilising innovative technologies to improve service and engagement at WOQOD Petrol Stations across Qatar. We also hope to provide data-driven advertising options for those looking to leverage the high footfall at our petrol stations.”

Harnessing ELAN Media's industry-leading expertise and Qatar Fuel (WOQOD) extensive network, this collaboration is set to elevate audience engagement and advertising effectiveness.