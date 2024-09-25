Fulkrum, a leader in inspection, expediting, auditing, and technical staffing services, is proud to announce the opening of its new regional support centre in Abu Dhabi. This expansion comes in response to several recent project awards and the resulting growth of the team in the Middle East region. The new office will support Fulkrum's ongoing regional growth strategy and allow for further expansion over the next five years.

The decision to relocate to a larger office space follows a series of significant project wins, including major contracts in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and the UAE. As a result of these successes, the team in Abu Dhabi has grown to 19 members, with an additional four staff members set to join in October.

Muhammad Tayyab, Regional Manager at Fulkrum, explained the reasons behind the expansion, "Our growth in the Middle East has been tremendous, with a projected 50% increase this year following a 27% rise in 2023. The opening of our new regional support centre in Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to supporting this momentum. With the anticipation of a 200% growth in the Middle East over the next five years, this new office will enable us to expand our capabilities and better serve our clients across the region."

The new Abu Dhabi office will continue to drive Fulkrum's strategic objectives in the Middle East, where significant achievements have already been made in 2024, including the establishment of an office in Iraq and a major project award from a leading operator in the country.

This growing client base and strong pipeline of new work underscore the importance of Abu Dhabi as a critical hub for Fulkrum’s regional operations. With this new office, Fulkrum is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth trajectory, enhance its local footprint, and strengthen its relationships with clients throughout the Middle East.

About Fulkrum

Fulkrum provides comprehensive expertise in the provision of inspection, expediting, auditing and technical staffing services across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas and New Energy markets.

Established in 2011, Fulkrum operates in five key regions - the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and has a proven track record working with some of the world’s leading Operators, EPC contractors and service providers.

For more information visit: www.fulkrum.com