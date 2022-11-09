Fujairah Fresh Water Production Co. Ltd. awarded Metito, the leading global provider of water and alternative energy management solutions, the contract to build the second phase of the Fujairah Port desalination plant. This is a significant project for Fujairah, given the port's strategic location and sophisticated infrastructure which enables businesses across the region to expand their commercial footprints, both locally and internationally.

Chairman, Eng. Khamis Alnoon, of Fujairah Fresh Water Productions Co. Ltd, commented: "Fujairah port has developed significantly to become a strategic location with world-class facilities, and it continues to improve and grow to meet the exciting and diverse demands of the future. We are pleased to collaborate with Metito again for the second phase of our project and trust their strong expertise in incorporating sustainability with innovation in the solution they have proposed for this project".

This project award was announced following a competitive bid, and the project is set to be completed in less than a year. Metito will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the 3,500 m3/day plant, interconnecting it seamlessly with the existing facilities to meet the growing demand for potable water.

Fady Juez, Managing Director of Metito, added, "Fujairah port is one of the Middle East's most important ports, and we are honored to play an instrumental role in supporting its vision to become a world-class multipurpose hub. For this second phase of the plant, we are utilizing state-of-the-art, advanced technologies and with our high-value engineering we have devised a solution that achieves power optimization, less operational cost and a greener overall project with less emissions."

Metito developed Phase 1 of the Fujairah Port seawater desalination plant more than twenty years ago, the capacity of 3000m3/d, via 2x1500m3/d streams.

Commenting on this award; Ahmed Hayajnah Metito General Manager of Dubai, Northern Emirates, and Oman said: “The original project was in line with the stringent requirements of Fujairah Fresh Water Production Co. Ltd, and its long-standing efficient operations is another testament to the sustainable nature of the solutions Metito has been providing for more than 65 years of successful operations across more than 53 countries in different geographies. We are honored to be part of this new project and look forward to its successful completion”.

About Metito

Impact. Sustainability. Innovation. Through its founding principles, Metito established itself as a global leader and provider of intelligent water management solutions with 4 key business segments: Design & Build, Utilities, Operation & Maintenance, Chemical Solutions.

Metito is a pan-emerging market player operating across the entire water treatment value chain specializing in desalination, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and industrial solutions. Metito is also a leading developer, investor, and operator of sustainable water assets, having amassed a strong portfolio of concessions across its key geographies.

Backed by 65 years of history, 4500 employees, experience in 50 countries and over 20 offices globally, Metito is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry with an impressive project portfolio of over 3,000 projects to date.

Metito is a key enabler of the circular economy with a strong commitment to working with governments, industries, and communities to secure and manage their water needs. Given its high-value engineering capabilities, the company provides customized and sustainable infrastructure solutions and prides itself on having delivered tens of millions of cubic meters of treated water to its Municipal and Industrial clients.

Metito is a pioneer in the water industry. The company was the first to introduce the reverse osmosis technology for desalination outside the USA in 1972 and has been innovating ever since and paving the way for the first Public-Private Partnership agreements to deliver water and wastewater solutions to several countries including, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Rwanda, Serbia, and Qatar.

Metito is a privately held company with key shareholders that include Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.