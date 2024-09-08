Dubai, the United Arab Emirates – Future Cities, in collaboration with Emtelak Properties, proudly unveils the "Ocean Living" project, a luxury villa development in Fujairah's Al Aqah Beach area. This initiative offers Gulf families the opportunity to own exquisite villas, spanning 425,000 square feet, with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Oman. For the first time, UAE and GCC citizens can purchase these properties through an escrow account payment system.

Ocean Living provides a rare chance for UAE and GCC nationals to acquire luxurious 7,000-square-foot villas. Each home features five spacious bedrooms, a private pool, an indoor elevator, a sea-view garden, and panoramic vistas of the Gulf of Oman and Al-Aqah Mountains, ensuring unparalleled comfort and family recreation.

Khalid Al Nasser, Chairman of Future Cities, emphasized that the modern villas, equipped with premium amenities and strategically located, offer a high-end lifestyle in a safe and stable environment. This development represents a valuable investment for Emiratis and GCC citizens, aligning with Gulf cultural values for a pleasant living experience.

"This project in Fujairah's thriving real estate market offers a unique investment opportunity," Al Nasser added. "Each villa ensures privacy and comfort, with a private garden, swimming pool, and stunning views."

Ziad Abbas, CEO of Emtelak Properties, highlighted the project's flexible payment plan, allowing for multiple installments and featuring an escrow account system. A special 5% discount is available for a limited time. The company also provides various financing options, simplifying the purchase process without external financing. Ocean Living is a high-quality addition to Fujairah's real estate market, designed for those seeking a luxurious and tranquil lifestyle. Abbas expressed confidence in the project's success.

Strategically located near luxury hotels and recreational activities, including diving and fishing centers, Al-Aqah is celebrated for its pristine sandy beaches and clear waters, making it an ideal destination for water sports enthusiasts.