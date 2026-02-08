A major player in counter-drone warfare, KNDS promotes RAPIDFire;

KNDS showcases its state-of-the-art operational superiority solutions

Standing alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than half a century, KNDS notably has the CAESAR artillery system in service within the Saudi forces, combat-proven across all types of operational theaters and under the most intense conditions, bringing to the Saudi Forces reliable training, maintenance and support capabilities ensuring the readiness of the fleet. Drawing on its mastery of the weapon-munition pairing, KNDS presents its full range of munitions, from 20 to 155mm, including the combat-proven LU 211 and LU 220 artillery shell families, as well as the latest-generation SHARD 120mm APFSDS tank round.

Furthermore, in light of the growing prevalence of drones and loitering munitions in modern high-intensity conflicts, KNDS showcases RAPIDFire, the first close-in defense turret integrating algorithms originating from artificial intelligence. Equipped with the 40mm CTA gun and benefiting from the Anti Aerial Airburst (A3B) munition, RAPIDFire is already in service aboard the French Navy’s logistical vessels Jacques Chevallier and Jacques Stosskopf. Its exceptional accuracy and its ability to conduct several dozen interceptions without the need for reloading make it the ideal system for close-range protection and counter-drone warfare.

KNDS prepares the future of artillery in support of the Saudi forces

KNDS also presents its full expertise in the design and manufacture of guns of all calibers, from 20 to 155mm. Already in service within the Saudi forces, KNDS France’s 105 and 155mm artillery guns have been selected by more than twenty armed forces worldwide.

KNDS is fully committed to further strengthening its collaboration with the Saudi forces. In this regard, KNDS is currently in discussions with several local stakeholders concerning localization projects covering both its munitions offering and the production of artillery guns.

About KNDS

KNDS is the leading pan-European land defence company, uniting over 11,500 employees and generating €3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. With a strong order backlog of €23.5 billion, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow’s operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles

Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, uniting key nations within a single group, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty and security of Europe’s defence by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces.

Trusted by 24 European armies and 19 worldwide, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond.

