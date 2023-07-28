Dubai, UAE: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) announced that Styli, a fashion e-commerce brand part of the Landmark Group, uses Freshdesk™ and Freshchat™ to manage and automate its customer support operations.



Freshworks bots empowered Styli with AI-powered automation, real-time resolution, and contextual handover improving its average resolution time and fostering brand loyalty through exceptional customer experiences.

Styli is an e-commerce brand, part of the Landmark Group, selling fashion in KSA, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and India, with a young customer base that heavily uses Whatsapp. To manage high customer demand and maintain exceptional customer experience at scale, Styli required a more modern customer support suite.

“We believe that quality customer experience is the soul of a business with loyal customers,” said Rana Abdel-razik, Customer Experience Manager at Styli. “Freshworks has helped to up level our vision and foster an even greater level of trust with our customers.”

Freshdesk easily integrated with Styli’s internal order management system, providing a unified view of customer purchases and support history to agents. Freshchat’s advanced automation features also helped the team get their work done faster and more efficiently.

“Prior to Freshdesk, we had many manual flows that have now been easily automated,” added Abdel-razik. “For example, tickets are now being automatically routed to agents based on the language classification – Arabic or English.”

Additional automation rules enabled by the team include the auto-assignment of agents based on departments and customized rules to auto-close spam tickets.

Freshdesk’s dashboard enables team supervisors to gain clarity on performance and see what holds back their teams’ productivity. As a result, they can better direct agents to act quickly – seeing a 42% improvement in average resolution time. The team has also experienced a significant productivity boost, with bots deflecting nearly 45% of Whatsapp queries. When asked about their experience, customers cite timely support as one of their favorite parts of interacting with the brand.

“The Landmark Group has been a long-term customer of the Freshworks CX suite of products and we are thrilled to extend it to Styli,” said Sandie Overtveld, SVP for Freshworks APAC and MEA. “It’s exciting to see how much value our products bring to the brand and its customers – so much that they continue to expand the use of products to other entities. Freshworks works with some of the world's best e-commerce solutions, and being part of Styli’s journey and setting new benchmarks for support in this rapidly changing industry makes everything we do worth it. We can’t wait to see how our partnership with Styli evolves.”

