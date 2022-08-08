Dubai, United Arab Emirates – (AETOSWire):

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, distributors, and marketers of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, partnered with Lebanese coffee giant, CAFÉ NAJJAR to introduce NAJJAR GOURMET COFFEE’s wide variety of freshly ground, high-quality coffee beans and products that are tailor-made for the true coffee enthusiasts in the MENA region.

As part of the partnership, Fresh Del Monte will be distributing the freshly ground and vacuum coffee products in the hotel, restaurant, and catering channel. HORECA attendees will be treated to Turkish coffee, espresso, and filter coffee made from the finest blends and carefully chosen from the best origins.

Racha El Aawar, Regional Marketing Director, MENA, commented: “Fresh Del Monte has an extensive range of institutional and food service packs for sectors such as retail/FMCG and HORECA business partners. We saw CAFÉ NAJJAR as a perfect partner for our business because they also use their passion as a key driver to always achieve something exceptional and maintain consumers’ trust from one generation to another.”

Alain Dibo, General Manager CAFÉ NAJJAR commented: “We are very proud of our strategic partnership with Fresh Del Monte as we share a lot of common values, expertise, and ambitions in the MENA region. Our partnership will enable us both to leverage our strength in manufacturing, distribution, and regional HORECA understanding. The goal of both companies is to offer customers a full coffee solution that will enable consumers to enjoy a great cup of coffee everyday wherever they are.”

CAFÉ NAJJAR's consistent and reputable name for quality and innovation are the pillars of its heritage, experience, and dedication to perfection. These qualities are well aligned with Fresh Del Monte’s philosophy, which seeks to bring high-quality, healthy, and nutritious foods to people through sustainable practices.

-Ends-

About Del Monte Fresh Produce Middle East and North Africa

The Del Monte group of companies in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and value-added fruits and vegetables and other fresh produce, ultra-fresh beverages and prepared food, refining the market and providing solutions for healthy eating. The Company’s agricultural and manufacturing practices are validated by local and international standards in sustainability, quality, food safety, and social accountability and comply with all applicable laws. The Company markets its products under the Del Monte® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. MENA is an indirect subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

About CAFÉ NAJJAR I NAJJAR GOURMET

Coffee is deeply ingrained in the middle eastern culture, and CAFÉ NAJJAR is at its epicenter. CAFÉ NAJJAR is a family-owned business that has been leading the market for 65 years, since 1957. When the founding father, Mr. Michel Najjar, started this business through a small artisanal roaster in Beirut and has gone on to become a leading iconic coffee brand, the name quickly became a cultural signature of the finest coffee in the region. Today, CAFÉ NAJJAR’s wide variety of products such as Turkish coffee, espresso, and filter coffee are proudly enjoyed by coffee lovers living in the region and all over the world. The company became the biggest coffee factory and the #1 producer of coffee in the Middle East and North Africa region and exports to more than 45 countries globally.

CAFÉ NAJJAR's consistent and reputable name for quality and innovation are the pillars of its heritage, experience, and dedication to perfection. The name is synonymous with the freshest and best-tasting coffee in the region.

In addition to its iconic brands, CAFÉ NAJJAR offers full coffee solutions to top multinational coffee chains in the region, Africa, Greece, and Cyprus while ensuring an outstanding coffee experience for their consumers. Our aim is to ensure we deliver the perfect cup of coffee to consumers every day wherever they are.

NAJJAR GOURMET COFFEE offers you the finest blend of coffees carefully chosen from the best coffee origins. An irresistible selection of high-quality coffee tailor made for the true connoisseur and coffee lover to enjoy daily. Our ambition is to indulge the senses of all coffee lovers.

Passion is our key driver. We believe this passion is the key to something exceptional – and that the best products are created by those who love what they do and consumed by people who have a passion for coffee.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Racha El Aawar, Regional Marketing Director, MENA

RElaawar@FreshDelmonte.com