Gates Developments has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with TMT for Trade and Distribution to open the first branch of the French hypermarket “Monoprix” in Sheikh Zayed City, within SPACE project. This step reflects the company’s success in attracting international brands and enhancing the integration of services offered by its mixed-use development in West Cairo.

This milestone reinforces Gates Developments’ success in attracting prestigious global brands and curating fully integrated, high-value destinations, that redefines the commercial and administrative landscape in West Cairo.

Spanning approximately 33,600 square meters, SPACE project stands out as one of the area’s most prominent mixed-use developments. Delivered in partnership with Saudi Khairat Real Estate Investment Group, owned by Saudi businessman Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Essa, the project combines modern architectural design, advanced infrastructure and a strategic location linking Sheikh Zayed and 6th of October City, thus making it a prime destination for leading corporations and international brands seeking fully integrated and professional business environment.

The addition of Monoprix marks a significant step towards elevating the project’s retail mix. Established in 1932, Monoprix is a globally recognized French retail brand, delivering comprehensive shopping experience including groceries, fashion, beauty, home décor, and leisure products, with more than 140 stores across 16 countries.

Located on the 26th of July Corridor, SPACE offers exception al accessibility positioning it as a central hub serving a significantly wide customer base in premium retail and business experiences in West Cairo

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Hassan Nasr, CEO of Gates Developments, and Dr. Mahmoud Mounir Soliman, Founder of TMT for Trade and Distribution, which owns a diverse portfolio of retail, food, and beverage brands, including Monoprix.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Hassan Nasr, CEO of Gates Developments, stated: “Welcoming Monoprix to SPACE empowers our vision of attracting world class brands and delivering integrated high-quality services, thus enhancing the commercial value of our projects.”

Monoprix represents a remarkable addition to the expanding portfolio of prominent tenants at SPACE, Gates Developments flagship project, including the headquarters of Ezz Elarab Group, Wissam Sarji Beauty Salon, Lebanese restaurant Koronfel, and Eeetwell healthy food brand. This reflects Gates Developments’ ability in building a fully dynamic, diversified mixed-use community catering efficiently to multiple customer base.