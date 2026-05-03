Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in MENA, announced today that it has been appointed sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the planned initial public offering of Misr Life Insurance on the Egyptian Exchange.

The transaction is expected to involve the sale of up to 20% of Misr Life Insurance’s share capital through the IPO, representing a milestone in the Government of Egypt’s efforts to broaden public ownership, deepen the equity market, and unlock value in leading state-owned enterprises. The planned IPO comes in line with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade’s vision to increase private sector participation in the economy and expand the ownership base of public companies through listings on the EGX. The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to using the capital market as a platform for investment, growth, and wider economic participation, and enhances the EGX’s position as a competitive regional exchange.

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) had invited investment banks to submit their technical and financial proposals to manage the promotion and underwriting for the offering of a stake in Misr Life Insurance, which is owned by the Misr Insurance Holding Company, a subsidiary of the Sovereign Fund.

The planned IPO of Misr Life Insurance would add scale, sector diversity to the Egyptian market and create new investment opportunities for local and international investors.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efgholding.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efgholding.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.