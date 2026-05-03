Paragraf, a leader in graphene electronics and fabrication, and Archer Materials Ltd., a technology company specializing in advanced materials and quantum‑enabling devices, today announced a cooperative research and development program focused on next‑generation quantum computing hardware enabled by graphene‑based device platforms.

The collaboration brings together Paragraf’s commercially scalable graphene platform with Archer Materials’ domain expertise in quantum device architectures . Together, the companies are advancing new device structures designed to address critical challenges in quantum computing and information processing..

At the core of the program is ongoing research into novel graphene device architectures for quantum bit (qubit) detection, including graphene structures capable of interfacing with emerging quantum systems. Graphene’s exceptional electronic mobility, low noise characteristics, and atomic‑scale thickness position it as a promising material for next‑generation quantum measurement and control technologies.

“Our graphene technology was developed to be manufacturable at scale while maintaining the exceptional properties of graphene” said Simon Thomas, CEO of Paragraf. “By working closely with Archer Materials, we are able to explore advanced device concepts in both quantum detection and computing that extend the capabilities of our platform”.

Archer Materials adds complementary expertise in device physics, quantum materials, and sensing application development, enabling rapid iteration of graphene‑based structures tailored to specific end‑use requirements. This cooperative approach accelerates the translation of fundamental research concepts into practical device prototypes.

“This collaboration reflects our strategy of partnering with world‑class technology developers to unlock the potential of advanced materials,” said Simon Ruffell, CEO of Archer Materials. “Graphene offers unique advantages for both quantum devices and sensors, and Paragraf’s platform provides an exceptional foundation to realize those advantages in real‑world devices”.

Paragraf and Archer Materials expect the collaboration to generate a pipeline of differentiated graphene‑based technologies addressing emerging markets in quantum computing, advanced sensing, and next‑generation electronics.

About Paragraf

Paragraf is a global, UK‑headquartered technology company pioneering the commercial manufacture of graphene‑based electronic devices. Using proprietary processes, Paragraf produces high‑quality graphene directly on semiconductor wafers, enabling scalable, reliable, and industry‑compatible graphene electronics.

https://www.paragraf.com/

About Archer Materials

Archer Materials is an advanced materials company developing technologies for quantum computing, medical diagnostics, and environmental sensing. The company focuses on transitioning deep‑technology research into commercially viable products through innovation in materials science and device engineering.

https://www.archerx.com.au/