Dubai, UAE: The University of Strathclyde Business School, an internationally renowned academic organisation with a campus in Dubai Knowledge Park, is offering a free mentorship programme for startups in the UAE and beyond..



Run by Strathclyde University's Entrepreneurial Advisory Board, the free advisory offers guidance from leaders of industry, serial entrepreneurs, CEOs and prominent experts.



“There is nothing else like this in the market, it is a ground-breaking initiative that connects regional entreprenurs at every stage of their journey,” says Abigail Davenport, Head of Strathclyde Business School in the UAE.



"Our strong and active alumni network reflects the positive, transformative experience offered at our Dubai campus. Alumni offering their time to guide and inspire aspiring entrepreneurs is a testament to the university's commitment to cultivating the next generation of business leaders. This initiative speaks to our core values as an institution dedicated to academic excellence, where the alumni pass on the baton to nurture the brightest business minds of tomorrow.”

Working under the guidance of Strathclyde University in Glasgow with a strict charter of governance, each of the 11 board members is a specialist in their respective fields. The Dubai chapter is the only one of its kind outside Glasgow that supports entrepreneurs in the region since 2017.

Zoff Khan, Founder and current Chairman of Strathclyde University Alumni Entrepreneurial Board and CEO of Beyond Technology MEA, said: "As Strathclyde alumni ourselves, we had an exceptional experience as students and along with many ex-students, and have kept in touch through various events organised in and around the university. We wanted to do something to give back to the organisation that had done so much for us, and along with other similarly minded senior alumni, we agreed to organise this advisory to support new graduates who are challenged with small teams, networks, experience in key functional areas.”



Mentoring is a ‘win-win’ endeavour



“As board mentors, we encounter all sorts of entrepreneurship challenges and the latest technological developments,” says Khan. “It is gratifying, and we learn a lot with every engagement. From the latest applications in the hemp industry to a client with a groundbreaking healthcare product. Every case is different with its challenges."



Startups are provided with access to resources through experts who can advise on pitching, company structure, financing, relationships, and operational issues. Each engagement will have around three to six advisors depending on their specialism, to ensure they are tapping into specialist knowledge to help propel the business forward. There are webinars and video calls on offer and the latest session was attended by around 20 graduates who are interested in setting up their own ventures.



"One case study is a Nepalese company that worked with us for five years. Through their participation in our sessions and sharing their own experiences, they recently achieved an impressive valuation of US$10m," says Khan.



“We are thrilled to celebrate the potential of our students and to see our strong business network in the region growing, a reflection of the positive, highly impactful and career-enhancing experience enjoyed by our students at StrathClyde Business School,” added Davenport.



To contact the Strathclyde University Alumni Entrepreneurial Advisory Board, please visit www.sueab.net or email contact@sueab.net.