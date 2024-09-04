Dubai - Marking its 30th edition, the ITS World Congress welcomes a delegation of French companies to the premier event for intelligent mobility and transport digitalization, where they will showcase their cutting-edge technologies and innovations. Taking place in Dubai for the first time from September 16 to 20, this event highlights Dubai's rising status as a hub for innovative transportation solutions. The 2024 edition will center around four key themes: urban mobility, innovation in mobility and logistics, clean mobility, and automated mobility — sectors where French expertise is crucial.

Regional Market Boosted by Industrialization & Infrastructure Growth

Ambitious initiatives such as Dubai's Autonomous Transport Strategy, the Neom project in Saudi Arabia, and Qatar's Vision 2030 represent significant investments in advanced technologies aimed at improving the efficiency, sustainability, and safety of transportation systems. In recent years, the UAE has made substantial progress in modernizing its transportation infrastructure. The country has invested heavily in cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions to enhance urban mobility. Key developments include development of Rail project that extends over 1200 km and connects the seven emirates and the neighboring countries both for freight and passengers, the expansion of the Dubai Metro, the introduction of autonomous vehicle trials, and the implementation of smart traffic management systems. These initiatives demonstrate the UAE's commitment to creating a more efficient, sustainable, and intelligent transportation network, positioning the nation as a regional leader in modern mobility solutions.

The UAE’s strong commitment to continuing the urban transformation of the country is reflected in the expression of numerous needs: traffic management solutions, ticketing systems, train design, expertise in extending railway lines to city centers, and the construction of stations. Currently, there is a civil engineering tender underway for a new line connecting Abu Dhabi to Sohar port in Oman. The primary needs include electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as green hydrogen mobility solutions.

The different strategies announced by the UAE government are:

UAE net zero 2050 Strategy

Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy

Abu Dhabi Surface Transport Master Plan

National Electric Vehicle Policy

France’s Key Players in the Middle East: Pioneering Sustainable Mobility Solutions

In this dynamic context, the Middle East offers numerous business opportunities for French companies, already recognized in the region for their expertise.

For a long time, global leaders like Egis, Alstom, Systra, Keolis, Thales, Dassault systems are locally present, playing a crucial role in developing solutions in the region, strengthening the recognition of French expertise.

Companies such as ENGIE Transport, ADP Ingenierie, RATP, Gaussin, and Easymile are also keyplayers in the UAE collaborating with top-tier stakeholders like Masdar, DEWA, and Bee’ah, and some have won international challenges, such as the Dubai RTA World Challenge 2023.

To meet these growing needs, French exhibitors, some of whom already have extensive experience in the Middle East and North Africa, will showcase various tolling IT and electronic systems this year, as well as software solutions facilitating the use of LiDAR technology (Outsight). These solutions have resulted in over 70 filed patents and have received more than 40 international awards.

Additionally, international stakeholders will also discover sodium-ion batteries for mobility (Tiampat) and stationary energy storage, charging stations, and services for the installation and maintenance of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure (Etanergy). Additionally, they will present energy management systems for smart cities and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and automated vehicles.

The exhibitors will also showcase effective and innovative public transport solutions aimed at improving urban mobility worldwide, emphasizing sustainability and technological innovation. This includes knowledge transfer and capacity building by collaborating with governments and local authorities to enhance public transport systems.

In partnership with Terracotta and Air France French companies will exhibit on the French pavilion located in HALL 4 - Stand D2. To discover their expertise in detail: Homepage - ITS WORLD CONGRESS 2024 (businessfrance.fr)

ALADIN INNOVATION

ETANERGY

G.E.A

OUTSIGHT

RATP DEV MIDDLE EAST

TIAMAT ENERGY

France 2030 Strategic Plan Invests in the Future of Automated and Sustainable Mobility

Launched in October 2021 as part of the "Digitalization and Decarbonization of Mobility" strategy of France 2030, the "Automated Road Mobility, Connected and Low-Carbon Service Infrastructures" initiative aims to support the development of a sovereign supply of systems, components, and services promoting automated, connected, and low-carbon road mobility.

These projects represent an industrial investment of 80 million euros, including nearly 44 million euros of public support under France 2030. As a reminder, France 2030 aims to enable the production of 2 million zero-emission vehicles per year and the development of a sober, sovereign, and resilient mobility by 2030. To achieve these objectives, 3.6 billion euros are allocated.

About Business France :

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world.

